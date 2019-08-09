Free Hunting Seminars Starting Aug. 24

A seminar on bow hunting is one of five free hunting-related seminars being offered in Vermont beginning later this month. (VT Fish & Wildlife photo)

MONTPELIER, VT – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will be hosting five free hunting seminars that will be helpful for hunters who have some experience, as well as for beginners. The seminars will be taught by Vermont Fish & Wildlife staff and hunter education volunteers.

“Both experienced and first-time hunters stand to benefit from these seminars,” said Nicole Meier, Information & Education specialist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife. “We will provide useful information including practical hunting tips, ecology and behavior of these animals as well as how to have a fun, safe experience in the woods.”

