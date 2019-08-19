The Town of St. Johnsbury Economic Development Office in conjuction with the St. Johnsbury Housing Committee will offer a seminar on the business and managerial aspects of being a residential landlord.
Taught by Greg Brown of Brown and Koelewijn Properties, this workshop will cover: Preliminary Process and Research; Purchasing Requirements and Criteria; Location; Health and Safety Issues; The Application Process/ Qualifying Prospects; Leases and Addendums; Problem Tenants and Evictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.