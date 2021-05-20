The Free Mom Hugs VT Chapter will be having a Pride Ride in St. Johnsbury on Saturday. Participants will be meeting at United Community Church on Main Street at 2 p.m. to decorate vehicles and line cars up. The parade will leave the parking lot at 3 p.m.
As noted on social media space for Free Mom Hugs - Vermont, “Free Mom Hugs is a group of affirming parents and allies. We believe members of the LGBTQ+ community are equal and should be treated as such in all forums.”
Said Sara Cunningham, founder of Free Mom Hugs, “Our goal has always been to encourage the LGBTQIA+ community we serve and send a message to the world they are worth celebrating.”
The Saturday event celebrates the birthday of Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in American history.
Pride Rides will begin simultaneously across the country at 3 p.m. and will last approximately one hour.
