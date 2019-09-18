Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
NVU-Lyndon's Assistant Director of Student Life Mike Secreti, right, encourages NVU student Elijah Clarke, 17, of East Haven, to pick up a free pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution and free pie during Campus Activities event at the college in honor of Constitution Day on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)
NVU-Lyndon student Alex Dasilva, 21, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, holds up a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution while holding a piece of apple pie on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. The university's Campus Activities Group set up a table on Constitution Day, providing free pie and free copies of the Constitution. (Photo by Dana Gray)
NVU-Lyndon junior Kelsey Emery, 24, of Amesbury, Mass., reviews a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. The university's Campus Activities Group set up a table on Constitution Day, providing free pie and free copies of the Constitution to anyone with a student ID. (Photo by Dana Gray)
NVU-Lyndon student Stephen Sandor, 20 (on Saturday), of Wilton, Conn., scans a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. The university's Campus Activities Group set up a table on Constitution Day, providing free pie and free copies of the Constitution to anyone with a student ID. (Photo by Dana Gray)
LYNDON CENTER — Students at NVU-Lyndon were treated to free food and food for thought on Tuesday as the university’s Campus Activities Group marked Constitution Day.
Slices of free pie covering a table in the lobby outside the Alexander Twilight Theatre caught the attention of passing students. Those drawn to the pie found choices of cherry, pumpkin, apple, lemon meringue and Boston cream alongside free copies of the U.S. Constitution.
