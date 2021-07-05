Free Public WiFi, Wave Of New Businesses Driving Downtown Revival In St. Johnsbury

It’s almost here.
Free public WiFi in downtown St. Johnsbury is about to become a reality. Possibly as soon as early next week.
“We don’t have a public launch date set yet, but we are installing that last access point on Tuesday,” said St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce Director Gillian Sewake on Friday. “So the network will be fully on and connected … We just need to iron out a couple of logistics in terms of hanging signs to let the public know, as they’re walking around, that this is available and updating our terms of service.”
The new WiFi network will cover the main shopping and dining hub along Railroad Street, Depot Square Park and then up Eastern Avenue to Catamount Arts. Five of six access points for the network have already been installed.
Sewake said a public launch event will be announced at some point, but users should already be able to preview the network by finding “St. J Public WiFi (beta)” among the list of available networks downtown.
Sewake said downtown St. Johnsbury is also experiencing a wave of entrepreneurship and private investment including the opening of several new businesses this year: “Flipped VT” — a new IT support and retail shop; “SMD Outdoors” — an outdoor recreation retailer; “Lumiere VT” — a high-end hair salon; “Link Vermont” — a DIY bike repair shop; and the new “Kingdom Animal Hospital.”
“It appears that there’s been enough positive energy in the last couple of years that has created this ecosystem where entrepreneurs are ready to take that chance and invest in the community,” said Sewake.
A new bakery — “Boule” — and a medical aesthetics practice — “Lift Medical” — are also expected to open soon.
Sewake credits “anchor businesses” such as “The Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop & Cafe,” “Moose River Lake and Lodge” and the “Kingdom Taproom & Table” for driving the ongoing downtown renaissance.
“They showed that it really could be done,” said Sewake. “That you could have a successful business downtown and we’ve reached a critical mass of fun new businesses coming in and that sort of feeds on itself … Positive energy — it really makes a difference.”
The chamber is also upping its game by staffing the information booth in the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Saturdays from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
“The thing that I’m particularly excited about is that we have staffing in the info booth on Saturdays now,” said Sewake.
The information booth will also be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The chamber is also sporting a newly-designed website to more effectively promote the downtown and the community at www.DiscoverStJohnsbury.com.
