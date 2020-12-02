ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury School CatCH (Catamount Community Hours) afterschool program is inviting its middle school students in grades 6-8 to enjoy one free trip this winter to ski or snowboard at Burke Mountain. No experience is necessary, and lessons and equipment will be provided if needed.

These half-day afternoon trips will take place on the following Fridays: Jan. 29, Feb. 5, Feb. 12 and March 5. If necessary, the makeup date is March 12. Students can register online in the “Winter Ski Trips” section of the CatCH website.

