NEWPORT, Vt. — Camp Agape, a free summer camp for children with incarcerated parents, now accepts children ages 8 to 13 to attend. Transportation, camping equipment, and all other expenses are taken care of by the camp. There is no cost to the campers or families.
Since 2006, the camp has provided children with the chance to experience the outdoors, make new friends, do crafts, and “discover deep within themselves their own strength and goodness,” according to Camp organizers.
“We hope to have another good year of Orleans County-Northern Essex families participating in this camp week,” says Barbara Morrow, Director of the Orleans County Restorative Justice Center. “Kids of incarcerated and justice-involved parents face some unique obstacles, and really bloom when they get outside at camp and make friends who understand their strengths.”
The camp is located at Bethany Birches Camp, in Plymouth, Vt. All transportation and camping essentials are provided, free. Camp Agape runs Aug. 7 to Aug. 12, 2022.
“Last year, thanks to good community outreach, we had quite a few local kids able to take advantage of the Camp. We hope to send even more this year,” notes Morrow.
To learn more, contact the Justice Center at 802-487-9327, or Beth Ann Maier, Camp Registrar at 802-793-4234, or a local social service helper.
Campers are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
