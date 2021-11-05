Free Thanksgiving Meal Planned At South Church Hall

St. Johnsbury Academy and the faith communities of St. Johnsbury are hosting a free Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25 at South Church Hall, 1052 Main St. in St. Johnsbury
Meals will be available for eating in, take out, or delivery (in the St. Johnsbury area). There will be two seatings at South Church Hall 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each limited to 70 persons. Reservations are needed for the seatings, takeout, and delivery. They can be made by contacting United Community Church at Unitedcommunitychurchucc@gmail.com or call 802-748-2603.
Anyone willing to volunteer on Thanksgiving and/or before or to provide a donation should contact UCC. Desserts and vegetables are needed as well as donations to purchase turkeys. Volunteers to set up, serve, clean up, deliver meals are also needed.
