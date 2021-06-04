Free, Year-long Diabetes Prevention Program Starts June 10

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) and Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) are offering PreventT2, a free year-long online diabetes prevention program. The class starts June 10 and will meet Thursday evenings from 5:30–6:30 p.m.
PreventT2, which is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is a proven program to help you make small lifestyle changes. For example, following this program could help you cut your risk of type 2 diabetes by more than half.
This workshop is helpful for individuals who have been diagnosed with prediabetes, who are looking to lose weight, who are looking to lower their blood pressure or cholesterol, as well as someone looking to support a friend or loved one.
“I have seen so many people benefit from taking a look at their current habits and adjusting them to match their health goals,” Facilitator Krystal Baptiste of NCHC said. “There are some specific goals we look at for reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, but the majority of the class is about what each individual wants to focus their time and energy on. There is a lot of information provided throughout the course and often we learn the most from each other.”
There are 16 weekly core sessions, plus bi-weekly maintenance sessions. Each session is one hour long. According to the My Healthy Vermont webpage, the program will help:
• Solve problems and create plans for action and change;
• Make healthier eating choices;
• Get more physical activity into your daily life;
• Reduce stress and stay motivated;
• Understand and respond to your food cues;
• Stay on track when eating out;
• Be an active partner in working with you to better your health.
For more information and to register, visit www.myhealthyvt.org/workshop/diabetes-prevention, or contact Jen Grant at (802) 748-9405 ext 1026, jennifergr@nchcvt.org.
