Freighthouse Market & Cafe Takes Home Small Business Award

WATERBURY — The Freighthouse Market & Cafe, as part of Carmen’s Ice Cream, was one of eight Vermont SBA award recipients at the Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury on June 16th.
The Freighthouse, located in Lyndonville, took home the prestigious honor of being named Vermont family-owned business of the year.
Senator Joe Benning nominated the shop for the award and then an application had to be submitted before a winner could be chosen.
“To first be nominated was a great honor and then to be selected is a tremendous honor too. We were humbled. We especially thank our community who support us every day,” co-owner Bonnie Paris said.
Criteria for the award included that the small business must be family-owned for at least 15 years and that ownership has transitioned to another generation.
Paris is the full-time business manager and has been since she graduated from Lyndon State College in 2008.
Her parents, Eric and Cathy Paris, have owned Carmen’s Ice Cream since 1999. It was founded 20 years before their purchase, by Nate and Fran Houghton.
“We enjoy working as a family,” Paris said. “We all keep the businesses running by tending the areas that each of us are skilled in.”
Carmen’s Ice Cream was seasonal for the first five years under the Paris family, due the building not being insulated or heated. After a year of renovation, the Freighthouse Restaurant opened in 2004 and eventually evolved to the Freighthouse Market & Cafe. It now features a coffee shop, cafe, natural foods store, and gift shop.
They are also recognized as a Vermont Green Restaurant, meaning they meet a certain criteria for environmental practices; including composting, recycling, and having a minimal carbon footprint by reducing energy consumption.
Locally produced food and products is what the Freighthouse is known for. The Paris family farm, Tamarlane Farm in Lyndon, is a big source for that. In addition, dozens of local products from other area farms are also used, including eggs, vegetables, maple syrup, grains, cheese, ice cream, and meat.
“Our mission is to help support our neighbors and to enrich our community by doing so,” Paris said.
In 2019, they added another business, a natural fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru that offers food and drink made from all-natural ingredients. Mosaic, also located in Lyndonville, builds off the Paris’ goals of building a local business while also supporting the local businesses around them — and doing so in a healthy way.
“Our goal was to offer a healthier, faster breakfast and lunch option for busy professionals, students, and families that they could feel good about,” Paris said.
In addition to the SBA’s Vermont family-owned business of the year award, Carmen’s Ice Cream has racked up quite the list of accolades over the years. They were featured on Cosmopolitan magazine’s website as the “most mouth-watering sundae in Vermont,” named “44’s Finest Milkshake” by news stations Local 22 and 44, and named to the “Sundae Hall of Fame.”
Other 2022 SBA award winners included: Small Business Persons of the Year, Vicky Allard and Joe Hanglin of Blake Hill Preserves; Exporter of the Year, Asha Carroll of Phasey; Minority-Owned Business of the Year, Hall Family (Mel and Damaris and daughter Wangene) of Global Village Foods; Microenterprise of the Year, Todd and Suzy Heyman-Kaplan of Fat Sheep Farm; Veteran-Owned Business of the Year, Brian Kippen of KAD Models & Prototypes; Woman-Owned Business of the Year, Tara Cheney of Vermont Roadworks; Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Maria Lara-Bregatta of Café Mamajuana.
