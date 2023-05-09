French Pond School Expansion Plans Move Forward

HAVERHILL — Plans are taking shape to expand and renovate the French Pond School.
The Haverhill Cooperate School Board on May 1 agreed to continue work on the estimated $1.3 million proposal that would increase capacity by up to 70 percent, from 12 to 18-20 students.
Draft plans would add 1,825 square feet of new space and renovate the 1,500 square foot, 75-year-old facility.
Barring setbacks, a final proposal would go to voters in March 2024.
The project is driven by increased demand for the alternative school serving SAU 23 (Bath, Haverhill, Piermont, Warren) and surrounding choice towns.
It’s a specialized learning environment for students who have not thrived in traditional settings.
The French Pond School enrolls up to 12 students ages 10 to 15 and has a waiting list.
Superintendent Laurie Melanson said bond payments would be largely covered by increased tuition revenue and, potentially, grant funds.
The school district is applying for a $300,000 grant through the Crotched Mountain Foundation to support the project.
In addition, School Board Chair David Robinson suggested that the Kings Plain public restroom and concession area portions of the project could be privately funded as part of the ongoing fundraiser to install soccer field lights.
Public restroom and concession stand costs will be broken out for further consideration of Robinson’s proposal.
According to Melanson, the project costs are based on price quotes of $250 per sq. ft. for renovation (appx. $375,000) and $500 per sq. ft. for new construction (appx. $912.000).
Under renovation, the building interior would be stripped to the studs and refitted with all new electrical, HVAC, plumbing, fire alarm and other systems. New doors and ADA ramps would be installed, an underground oil tank would be removed, and asbestos would be abated.
