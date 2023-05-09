French Pond School Expansion Plans Move Forward
French Pond School (Courtesy School)

HAVERHILL — Plans are taking shape to expand and renovate the French Pond School.

The Haverhill Cooperate School Board on May 1 agreed to continue work on the estimated $1.3 million proposal that would increase capacity by up to 70 percent, from 12 to 18-20 students.

