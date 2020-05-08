Fresh Air Program Off For 2020

The Fresh Air Fund has given life-changing summer experiences to New York City’s underprivileged children for more than a century.
Until now.
In a statement Thursday, the Fresh Air Fund canceled all programming for 2020.
“The Fresh Air Fund has made the difficult and heartbreaking decision not to run our traditional Camp or Friendly Towns programs this summer,” the statement read.
“We came to this decision with the safety, health, and well-being of our children, families, hosts, volunteers and staff as our utmost priority. With what we know now and the variety of unknowns that are still unclear about this summer, the risks presented by COVID-19 are simply too great.”
The program is expected to resume next summer.
The Fresh Air Fund was created in 1877 to help children affected by a tuberculosis outbreak.
For more than 140 years it has provided free summer experiences to nearly two million New York City children form low-income communities.
Each summer, thousands of children stay with volunteer families in rural and suburban communities along the East Coast and southern Canada, or attend six Fresh Air camps.
Locally, approximately 50 children stay with host families in the areas of St. Johnsbury, Morrisville and Newport, Vt., and Littleton, N.H.
The news comes as a disappointment to local co-chairpersons Kathy Bales and Sylvia LaCourse. Both have been involved with the program for nearly a quarter century as administrators and hosts.
“I anticipated it, but it’s sad,” said Bales.
For LaCourse it’s doubly disappointing. She has hosted the same child, Dwhyte, for nearly a decade.
“He first came here when he was five. Now he’s 14. He’s like family,” LaCourse said. “When he comes around it’s like having another grandchild.”
Dwhyte maintains contact with LaCourse year-round and has struck up a friendship with her twin grandsons, who are also 14.
“I just got a Mother’s Day car from him. And a few weeks before that it was an Easter card,” LaCourse said. “My twin grandsons play video games online with him. Everybody communicates with him.”
According to Bales, the program does more than forge lasting connections. It also teaches valuable lessons.
She called The Fresh Air fund a cultural exchange, bringing together kids from small towns and the big city, and allowing them to glimpse their differences while realizing their shared humanity.
“It broadens everyone’s horizons,” she said.
LaCourse agree. “It’s nice to be able to expose somebody from the city to the country life that we have up here. Making s’mores, sitting by a campfire. It makes you feel really good to help somebody. And in the same respect they’re helping us. [Dwhyte] talks about what’s going on in the city, his life, his family.”
The arrival of The Fresh Air kids is typically an event. The bus pulls in, the children bound off, and the host families greet them.
LaCourse will miss that. She will also miss catching up with Dwhyte, seeing how much he’s grown and how he’s doing in school (“He’s very good in school”), and introducing him to her newest granddaughter (her 15th grandchild).
She hopes they can meet again face-to-face later this year, when the worst of the pandemic has passed.
“If [the pandemic] calms down, and we feel brave and his folks feel brave, he’s old enough to come up on the [bus] by himself,” LaCourse said. “I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.”
