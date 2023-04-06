Freshman State Rep. Gives Legislative Update

Highlighting some key 2023 legislation spanning guns, abortion, animal rights, the environment, and legalized marijuana to the bills he intends to sponsor in 2024, the newest state representative for the Grafton-2 House district gave a legislative update on Monday to the Bethlehem Select Board.
State Rep. Jared Sullivan, D-Bethlehem, whose encompasses the towns of Bethlehem and Franconia, said the 2023 legislative session at its midpoint of the year (crossover day was Thursday, when House bills move to the state Senate and Senate bills to the House), and he thought it was good time for a three-month briefing and will try to return with another update in June or July.
Sullivan, who has worked as an economist, serves on the New Hampshire House of Representatives Commerce Committee, which this year has had more than 40 bills come through and is now beginning to look at Senate Bills.
“I would say it’s been very good,” he said. “The Commerce Committee is a very bipartisan, very friendly, very respectful group. You don’t have the bickering that you see on the news. I think that’s an important message, that government isn’t always dysfunctional.”
Sullivan serves at a unique time, when the 400-member House is just about evenly split.
“This year in the House there are 201 Republicans and 198 Democrats,” said Sullivan. “It’s obviously a very close environment right now, which I think is causing everyone to work together. There’s been some compromise going on. Basically, whichever party has bigger number show up that respective week has been the majority because it’s very close … There’s been some disrespectful moments, but by and large it’s been a good experience on the House floor. I’ve heard nightmares about the last term, where people were attacking each other personally. I haven’t seen much of that.”
Of the firearms bills, House Bill 59, which would have required background checks for any commercial firearms purchase in the state, lost in a vote of 197-175, he said.
Another gun bill was HB 444, which sought to prohibit the possession of firearms at polling places.
“My constituents here in and in Franconia reached out to me directly to support this bill,” said Sullivan. “They said they wouldn’t feel uncomfortable if people showed up with guns when they were helping register people to vote or helping people to vote on election day. I voted for that because I had several constituents reach out to me, but it also lost, in 202-167 vote. We also had a red flag law that didn’t pass this year.”
Of the Commerce Committee’s three subcommittees, Sullivan serves on the Alcohol and Cannabis Subcommittee, which looks at any alcohol or marijuana-related bill, including legislation related to nano-breweries, over-serving in bars and restaurants, and proposals to legalize recreational cannabis for adults.
Of two bills proposing the legalization of cannabis, one, which essentially has no regulations and is a “free for all,” is unlikely to get through the Senate, he said.
The other, HB 639, comes with a more standard regulatory framework, would tax the product at production and not at the sale, and would provide a certain percentage of revenue to rehabilitation and substance abuse treatment, said Sullivan.
It passed the House previously and, with an amendment, will go to a House floor vote on Thursday, where he said it should again easily pass.
But getting the nod from the Senate and Gov. Chris Sununu could be a different story.
“It sounds like [the Senate is] split on it and it sounds like the governor is going to veto it,” said Sullivan. “He came to our committee and said please don’t pass this because I’m going to veto it anyway.”
Regarding animal rights, HB 231, which seeks to ban the declawing of cats, passed the House in a 225-147 vote.
“I didn’t know that when you declaw cats, you are basically cutting off their front knuckles,” said Sullivan. “I don’t know where [HB 231] will go in the Senate. I talked to a senator, who said they’ll probably kill it.”
The 2023 legislative session also saw a few abortion-related bills.
HB 88 seeks to codify the rights to an abortion before 24 weeks, under the Fetal Life Protection Act that restricts access to abortions after 24 weeks.
“That’s the current law, but it’s not guaranteed and they could change it at any moment,” said Sullivan. “[HB 88] passed with a 199-188 vote. That will go to the Senate.”
HB 224, which seeks to repeal the criminal and civil penalties from the Fetal Life Protection Act enacted last year, passed the House in a bipartisan 205-178 vote, he said.
HB 591, called the “heartbeat bill,” sought to ban abortions after fetal heartbeat detection.
“This would have banned abortions from conception, basically from six weeks on,” said Sullivan. “Many women aren’t aware that they’re pregnant at six weeks. This is essentially a total ban because it would be before you knew. This failed in a pretty strong bipartisan vote, 271-110.”
There was also an abortion-related Constitutional Amendment Concurrent Resolution (CACR), a proposed constitutional amendment that needs a 60-percent super-majority to pass in the House and not a simple majority.
If a CACR reaches the three-fifths threshold, it will move to the Senate, and if it passes there, would go to the people.
The CACR proposed would have codified in the New Hampshire Constitution a woman’s right to abortion, and while it had majority support in the House, it didn’t have the needed three-fifths, said Sullivan.
“There were a lot of bills on energy and climate,” he said. “They are trying to get us to have a climate plan in New Hampshire that’s in line with the Paris Accord. None of them went anywhere. They all died on the floor.”
Looking ahead to the 2024 legislative session, Sullivan is preparing to sponsor two bills of his own.
The idea for the first came after he was laid off from his job as an economist after Christmas. He currently serves as a substitute teacher in a part-time capacity at area schools as a way to earn extra money until he finds another full-time job.
“I discovered that unemployment gives you a certain amount of money each week, but if you work, they deduct whatever you make from whatever you get in unemployment,” said Sullivan. “It basically kills the incentive to get a job.”
With substitute teachers being in short supply, it would be great to teach while looking for a job and not have it penalize someone, but that’s not the way it works, said Sullivan.
“So what I want to do is put in a bill that says if somebody works then maybe the state will deduct 10 or 20 percent of what you make and you get to keep the rest,” he said. “So there’s an incentive to work work part-time while looking for a full-time job. That would save the state money, a person on unemployment would make a little more money, and that might open up the door to job there if you’re a substitute teacher that you wouldn’t know about if you hadn’t been working part-time.”
The second bill idea seeks to have the wages at the state-owned Cannon Mountain Ski Area and at state liquor stores, both of which are set by the House Finance Committee, set instead by the ski area and liquor stores themselves, based on the current market rate.
Presently, the average wage for a Cannon Mountain snow-maker is in the $13-an-hour range, versus $20 to $25 at the next closest ski areas in Bretton Woods and Loon Mountain, said Sullivan.
“The reality of it is [Cannon was] short a massive amount of snow-makers and they couldn’t run their lifts all the time and they had one lift that didn’t open this year because they didn’t have staff,” he said.
Cannon Mountain lift workers get paid $12.30 an hour while McDonald’s is paying $16 and Walmart $17 or $18, said Sullivan.
Representatives from the state liquor commission also spoke before the House Commerce Committee to say they have three stores that are currently closed and should be open, said Sullivan.
“What I am proposing is to have Cannon, which is a business owned by the state, as well the liquor stores, also a business owned by the state, to be able to set their own wages based on what the current market rate is versus having it set in Concord,” he said.
