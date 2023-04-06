Freshman State Rep. Gives Legislative Update
Bethlehem resident Jared Sullivan, seen here on Oct. 25 during a joint Bethlehem-Franconia candidates night, is the winner of the Grafton-2 House race. The New Hampshire House district represents the towns of Bethlehem and Franconia. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Highlighting some key 2023 legislation spanning guns, abortion, animal rights, the environment, and legalized marijuana to the bills he intends to sponsor in 2024, the newest state representative for the Grafton-2 House district gave a legislative update on Monday to the Bethlehem Select Board.

State Rep. Jared Sullivan, D-Bethlehem, whose encompasses the towns of Bethlehem and Franconia, said the 2023 legislative session at its midpoint of the year (crossover day was Thursday, when House bills move to the state Senate and Senate bills to the House), and he thought it was good time for a three-month briefing and will try to return with another update in June or July.

