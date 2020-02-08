LYNDONVILLE — The Lyndonville Electric Department reported scattered power outages during Friday’s snow storm. Outages were reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday along Route 5 in Lyndonville and north through Lyndon, West Burke, Newark, Sutton and Westmore. More outages were reported at about 2:30 p.m. in Wheelock, South Wheelock, Vail Hill, Pinehurst Street, Lily Pond Road and Sheffield Square. LED crews were dispatched to fix the lines and restore the power.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments