Matteo Waldinger-White of Amherst, Mass., right, and Julian Dime or Montreal, Que., meet up at the U.S.-Canada border outside of the Haskell Free Library in Derby Line on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The friends have been cut off for the past year, as the border remains closed due to COVID-19. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments