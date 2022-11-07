ST. JOHNSBURY — The score didn’t matter.
Everyone who participated in a pickup baseball game at Legion Field on Sunday evening emerged a winner.
The event was organized to honor the memory of Jared Cushing, the Hazen Union Athletic Director who committed suicide on Oct. 16. He was 21.
There had been a larger celebration of life the week before, but Sunday’s game was for the local baseball community.
Cushing had been a standout player for St. Johnsbury Little League/Babe Ruth and Blue Mountain Union and over the summer had coached the first-year Green Mountain Wild (made up of BMU, Danville and Hazen high schoolers) to the 2021 Vermont Babe Ruth 16-18 state title.
So it made sense for former coaches, teammates, and players to gather under the lights at Legion Field and honor his memory, said two of his closest friends Jacqulyn Smith and Kyra Carbee.
“Baseball wasn’t really talked about that the [celebration of life]. And it was a big part of Jared and who he was,” Smith said.
“Him and his boys, this is what they did together. This is what they bonded over. This is what they loved together,” Carbee said. “For all of them [coaches, teammates, players, friends and family] to be here, and knowing that he is here in spirit, I think this is where the healing can start for a lot of people.”
That could be seen throughout the seven-inning contest.
Dozens of participants and spectators young and old frequently hugged each other, smiled, laughed, and supported each other.
Those in attendance included members of Jared’s family: Mother Jennifer Lamontagne; father Joe Cushing; step-father Gary Lamontagne; brothers Ethan, Troy, Cole and Jaylen Lamontagne; grandmother Sandy Cushing; and aunt and uncle Moriah and Rob Vance.
“We are grateful the boys from all the teams Jared either played on or coached were able to pull this together. It was wonderful to see them play in his honor, and we are especially thankful that,” his mother said.
The event was organized in a matter of days, thanks to the work of nearly a dozen people from across the region.
It was played in unseasonably warm weather. There was an intermission so that people could fill a plate from a free buffet. Josh Allen was the in-game DJ and announcer. Three of Cushing’s young siblings each got an at-bat. The final score was 21-9.
The game opened with remarks by Cushing’s friend and BMU classmate, Brookelyn Dennis.
“Jared’s favorite two words were play ball. He was always ready to lead the team to the next victory or to learn from the next loss. His leadership on and off the field is the leader we all strive to be. His happy place was on the diamond. Whether it was tossing to his catcher or fielding ground balls at second, win or loss being out there was everything. Whether it was the crack of the bat or the smack of the glove he was on the tips of his toes, ready for the next play. Jared was always looking for ways to motivate the team whether it was with magic beans or unicorns, anything to give them an incentive. Today is for him to go out there and have fun on a diamond where he cherished and loved and was so successful,” she said.
It ended with people holding embraces for an extra moment or two and telling each other “I love you.”
That included Mirko Ignjatovic, who coached Cushing’s St. Johnsbury summer teams.
He called the night “magical.”
When giving players, coaches and others long hugs that exceeded the minor league pitch clock, he reminded them “whatever pain you may be going through is temporary, we are all in it together.”
He told them he loved them and added, “I’m here for you, day or night.”
