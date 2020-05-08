LITTLETON — A thank-you gift for staff at Lakeway Elementary School this week was a win-win for the school and business community.
In a normal year, the first Wednesday in May sees Friends of Lakeway (FOL) host a Staff Appreciation Brunch which parents donate home-cooked items for.
But this year an alternative way to thank staff had to be found, explained FOL Chair Sadie Glidden this week.
“Since we weren’t going to be able to shower them with yummy baked goods and homemade treats this year, we wanted to come up with another way to give back,” Tiffany Howard said of the FOL gift card program that rolled out in recent days.
“Then we had the idea to give out gift cards to the local businesses,” said Howard, “This way, not only would we be showing appreciation to all the hard working members of Lakeway, but we would be supporting the local economy at the same time.”
“They do so much for every student that walks through those doors regardless if it’s the classroom teacher, Title One or the office support staff; we want them to know how much we appreciate their dedication to our kids and enriching their lives on the daily,” Glidden said. “With everything going on right now, I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to say THANK YOU to all the small businesses here in our area that have always shown up and donated when we have asked.”
She asked the other FOL chairs if they would approve the gift card program: $25 each for 88 staff — and “Everyone was on board.”
The message that went to staff said “You all are doing such an amazing job with our students and we want you to know all your hard work NEVER goes unnoticed during this crazy time or when you get to see all your students in person. We appreciate all the hard work that has gone into making this transition for them go as well as it has.”
The FOL asked everyone to share their favorite local store, restaurant or venue. Gift cards will be mailed out as soon as the votes are in.
Glidden said, “They loved this. I put a comment box at the end and the messages were so sweet, how much they loved we still thought about them and how great it was we were supporting local businesses at the same time! We currently have 70 of the 88 staff members’ choices made and will pick out a gift card for the others.”
Some teachers have chosen to surprise a student in need with their gift cards, said Glidden.
Among the businesses gift cards were bought from are the following: Freehouse, Little Village Book, Little Grill, Porfidos, Iron Furnace, Gold House, Schilling, Deluxe Pizza, Littleton Food Co-op, Bella Funk, Taste the Thai, Chang Thai, Crumb Bar, Beal House, Emma & Company, Rek-Lis, Cherry Blossom, Poulson Lumber, One Stitch, Two Stitch, Sunny’s Pizza, White Mountain Canning Co., Lahouts, and Franconia Community Church Food Bank, Above the Notch Humane Society.
