MAIDSTONE — On a farm located in the Northeast Kingdom, a young goat who has visual and neurological impairments has struck up a sweet and unusual friendship with a young cow and inspired a book.
How these two animals came together while just months old on the farm and formed a bond that has lasted more than two years became the subject of a recently self-published children’s book titled The Adventures of Forrest and Binky.
“In the hills of Northern Vermont, a little goat named Forrest spends his days playing in the green grass and soaking up the sunshine. He is a special goat and not like the other goats on the farm. Forrest loves his home but he is lonely with no one to play with. His one wish is to find who will like him even though he is different,” reads the book description. “Is there a special friend out there waiting? Watch Forrest discover that even though he is different than others he can still find a friend in an unlikely place. Join Forrest and many other characters who live at Valley Brook Farm, and follow all of their adventures together.”
Young Forrest was rescued and brought to the farm to live out his life even though he is visually-impaired and would not be considered worth keeping by most. At first he is lonesome and struggling to fit in but in time Binky, a young calf, is brought to the farm and she opens her heart to Forrest.
That friendship sparked both awe and joy on the farm and led to the book idea. Angela Hooker recently penned the story as her first foray into children’s book writing. Photos of the real animals at Valley Brook Farm are featured throughout the hardcover book.
Hooker, who runs Valley Brook Farm with her husband Wayne, and her daughter Jessie Ingerson, said there was something about the two animals “the story just inspired me, more people really need to know that animals teach us so much.”
The Hookers have been in agriculture for more than 30 years and opened their own farm in 2011. “We’ve always had that odd, eclectic collection of animals that nobody wanted.”
“The story started two years ago in the spring. I had gone to a neighboring farm to buy goats milk as my gals had not yet kidded. After getting my milk we stood chatting and I noticed this tiny little goat all by himself in the pasture he was walking in circles and crying,” said Hooker. “It was breaking my heart to listen to him. So I asked what his story was. She asked if I had ever seen a goat born mentally and physically impaired. I said no, I had not. So we went in to see him.”
Hooker remembered, ‘When she handed him to me, my heart melted. Immediately I knew he had a lot of problems. He was sight impaired, and obviously has some neurological problems. I asked her what she was going to do with him. She said she was just gonna let him stay and just be. She didn’t have the heart to send him away. She really didn’t have the time that he needed.””
The day she brought home the baby goat, Forrest, when he was just 2-3 weeks old. “He was just a little, little guy. He rode on my lap on the way home.”
“When my husband looked at him, he said, ‘There’s something wrong with him,’ ” said Hooker.
She said the little goat was falling down the stairs, and they realized quickly he was mostly blind.
“We blocked off the stairs and made sure he was safe. It was when he went outside, animals are not kind to animals that are different. I love my goats, they are amazing animals, but they are biggest bullies that I have ever owned in my life,” said Hooker, who has eight milkers. “They are so incredibly mean to each other. They are terrible.”
She continued, “We had been wanting to add another Jersey cow to the farm to replace one we had years ago. On a whim I called a local farm and asked her to call me if they should have a heifer born. She called a couple weeks later, the baby was still wet only hours old. Perfect! We brought her home and the only safe place we could think to put her was with Forrest. It wasn’t really planned in any way. It just happened to work out. My husband named her Binky.”
“They were housed in the front yard and could run on and off the front porch. They greeted guests to the farm. In time we began to notice that Forrest was following Binky when they went out of their area. Over time we realized that Binky was actually helping him navigate his surroundings,” Hooker said.
She went on, “This was just amazing to watch how close they were. They curled up at night and slept together; they were inseparable.”
Forrest could not be with the other goats, so he lived in the house. “He would go out and do chores with us, but we had to constantly watch him. The other animals sensed that he was weak and they would go after him.”
Within a few days, Forrest was following Binky around.
“She would lead him around everywhere. It was unbelievable to see .. if we could all just be a little nicer to each other,” said Hooker.
She said Binky has a big personality and is a diva. She is over two years old now and just had a calf of her own. “She’s still wicked bonded to Forrest even though she has a baby.”
Forrest is about two months older than Binky, “They are right around the same age. Even now they are full grown and he will still walk under him and curl up under her belly. She still looks out for him. We have a community out there, and she defends him. You mess with Forrest, you’re in trouble. She will defend him, and right the wrong. We call it lamb flipping.”
“She will literally flip the lambs kind of into the air if they aren’t leaving Forrest alone,” said Hooker with a laugh. “We’ll see it from the house and say, ‘Binky is at it again’. ”
“Don’t touch my Forrest!” she said of Binky’s defense of the little goat.
Hooker is working to get the book on Amazon. She is also hoping to get it into local bookstores.
She sells the book at The Root Cellar in Lancaster and at The North Country Marketplace in Colebrook and at New To You Consignments in Lancaster.
“The way the world is today it’s nice to hear about a nice, heartwarming story. People are so removed from agriculture, it’s nice to share that with people,” said Hooker. “I am surprised about the basic things that I take for granted that people just don’t know about. Hopefully there will be more books, I certainly have plenty of material with all the animals walking around here!”
She said her husband refers to some of the animals on the farm as freeloaders, adding, “Forrest and Binky are going to be freeloaders for life!”
The book can be purchased by clicking this link: https://square.link/u/S2WClb44?src=sheet
