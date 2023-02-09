Frigid Temperatures Lead To Broken Pipes At Resort

BURKE MOUNTAIN — The subzero temperatures last weekend led to broken bikes and burst sprinkler heads at the resort, forcing a closure of the hotel.
Director of Resort Operations Kevin Mack said the negative 25 degrees with wind chill at minus 45 led to water damage in both wings of the resort on all floors.
Clean-up, repair and restoration has been ongoing all week, Mack said. Some areas of the resort will be reopened this weekend including the Gap Pub and the retail shop.
He said it’s possible some rooms will be ready for occupancy this weekend, but it’s a matter of getting clearance from the fire marshal’s office that the fire suppression system is good to go. A timeframe for return to full occupancy is yet to be determined, he said.
Mack said he’s happy that some guest services will be back online this weekend. He credits the mountain staff and the crews brought in to deal with the damage and the clean-up for a return to operations in a relatively short time period.
“This is certainly something we didn’t wish upon ourselves, but I’m very pleased with the team here,” Mack said.
While rooms on all six floors were impacted key technology infrastructure was spared, Mack said.
Ski operations are running as normal, and Mack said the resort is looking forward to returning to what was becoming a strong winter for the resort. February and March are important months for Burke Mountain.
Mack said people accessing the resort will notice the ongoing work to dry out the facility and make repairs.
