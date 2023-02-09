Frigid Temperatures Lead To Broken Pipes At Resort
Buy Now

The Burke Mountain Resort's hotel & conference center. (File Photo)

BURKE MOUNTAIN — The subzero temperatures last weekend led to broken bikes and burst sprinkler heads at the resort, forcing a closure of the hotel.

Director of Resort Operations Kevin Mack said the negative 25 degrees with wind chill at minus 45 led to water damage in both wings of the resort on all floors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments