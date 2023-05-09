Frogs, Salamanders Faces Existential Challenges; Communities Can Help

From habitat loss and degradation to getting squashed by cars on warm rainy nights, frogs and salamanders face a multitude of risks that compromise their populations and even jeopardize the future of some species.
But connecting some of the global challenges to local challenges also presents opportunities, and communities and residents can do their part to help curb mortality, Rachelle Lyons, research professor of Environmental Science and Policy at Plymouth State University, said in an online presentation titled “The State of New Hampshire’s Frogs and Salamanders: Protecting Local Biodiversity” and hosted by the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust.
“With all the doom and gloom, we have a lot of opportunities to help,” she said.
Springtime is an amazing time of year that sees wildflowers emerge, more bird activity, and bears and other animals emerging from winter hibernation, she said.
“Frogs and salamanders are really a big part of that,” said Lyons. “Why are reptiles and amphibians so important? They contribute to our food webs. In fact, frogs and salamanders and all of the amphibians and reptiles comprise the largest amount of biomass in our state. It’s not the moose and bear, it’s actually all the tiny critters.”
In vernal pools, the juvenile forms of frogs and salamanders help control the populations of pests, such as mosquitoes, which also breed in vernal pools.
“But if there are strong frog and salamander populations, some of those juvenile frogs and salamanders will be feasting on those mosquitoes,” she said.
The habitat requirements and the life history of frogs and salamanders, which begin life in vernal pools, pose some unique vulnerabilities to them, she said.
The other reason why it matters is that Earth is in its sixth mass extinction, and the most significant biodiversity loss is occurring in amphibians, said Lyons.
“We are tied to this global issue right in here in New Hampshire in how we manage our lands and how we can modify some of those behaviors to better protect the frogs and salamanders that are native to this state,” she said. “We can take targeted local action. Frogs and salamanders are doing a lot of favors for us when they are feasting on those pest populations.”
The biggest threats to frogs and salamanders are diseases such as chytrid fungus, which is now seen as a pandemic and is in New Hampshire and affecting frogs; road mortality; climate change, which results in heavier precipitation and more intense storms and as well as longer dry periods; over-harvesting through the legal or illegal wildlife trade and through collections for medical research; and habitat change through degradation and fragmentation and the draining of the wetlands that are critical to survival during some of their life stages, said Lyons.
“I’m sure many of you have seen road morality of frogs and salamanders,” she said. “It’s usually that first warm night of the spring when it’s raining and around 50 degrees. You might see lots of frogs and salamanders trying to cross the road under the cover of darkness. It’s a huge vulnerability. As our roadways get busier and busier and as we expand our road networks, we expand that risk of frogs and salamanders being crushed by car tires as they’re moving from one habitat to another. In the spring, they have a mass migration and most populations move during that first warm night.”
They migrate again in the fall, but not in one big push like on the big night in spring.
New Hampshire has 40 native species of reptiles and amphibians, including ten species of frogs, 12 species of salamanders, 11 species of snakes, and seven species of turtles, which Lyons said are facing a big challenge, particularly with the illicit animal trade.
Many Granite Staters are familiar with the spring peeper frog, among the first to greet spring, she said.
Others include the green frog, bullfrog, northern leopard frog, the pickerel frog that has distinctive, beautiful patterns on its skin, and the mink frog, an odoriferous animal that people often smell before they see it, said Lyons.
The two toads native to New Hampshire are the American toad and the Fowler’s toad, a species of concern because of population decline.
The 12 native salamander species include the spotted salamander, a large salamander that is easy to spot and generates excitement among human observers, she said.
Because of their behavior, others are more obscure, including the four-toed salamander, blue-spotted salamander, marbled salamander, and Jefferson salamander. All are species of concern if not listed as threatened, said Lyons.
The frog and salamander habitat when young is in vernal pools, which are characterized as being in woodlands, isolated with no water flow, small and shallow, have dry periods including an arid period about every five years, experience seasonal fluctuation in water levels, and have no fish, which provides protections for eggs and tadpoles, she said.
“Frogs and salamanders use vernal pools as a breeding habitat, which is very important for their life cycle,” said Lyons. “Then they move away, some to permanent wetlands, rivers, streams, and some to upland areas in the forest or old fields. Maintaining that habitat diversity is really important for maintaining the species diversity, and not just maintaining habitat diversity, but connectivity across those habitats.”
While some species are vulnerable, New Hampshire doesn’t have a good handle on the frog and salamander populations.
New Hampshire Fish and Game doesn’t receive money from the state’s general fund and its money instead comes from hunting and fishing licenses, she said.
“Their non-game program has very limited resources and they rely on volunteers and citizen scientists to help understand species occurrence in our state,” said Lyons.
NHFG encourages people to use a smartphone and take photographs of animals they encounter and send it the department’s Reptile and Amphibian Reporting Program or New Hampshire Wildlife Sightings, she said.
An example is the northern leopard frog, a species of particular concern and in greatest need of conservation and which in the last 30 years, has been seen in fewer areas in the state, which means either greater population decline or fewer volunteers going out and recording sightings, said Lyons.
“Loss of biodiversity is one of the major concerns of our modern era, and the highest rate of extinction appears to be among reptiles and amphibians,” she said. “In New Hampshire, we just don’t have baseline data. That’s where we need more citizen scientists to help fill in some of those information gaps.”
Locally, people can help map species occurrence and habitats like the vernal pools that are critical to the reproductive phase, and they can also identify and monitor migration hot-spots so communities can come together to reduce some of the road mortality, said Lyons.
“Conveniently, frogs and salamanders tend to migrate all at once one night each spring, so if we can limit our driving near these migrations hot-spots for one night we could potentially have a lot of benefit to preserving these frog and salamander populations,” she said. “That process of migration leads to all kinds of vulnerabilities. In particular for our frogs and salamanders in New Hampshire, it’s road mortality, getting squashed as they are on their way to and from their vernal pool habitats.”
She recommends not driving on warm spring nights when it’s raining, and if people want to get more involved, they can organize crossing brigades to create safe road crossings on what she calls “the big night.”
“Other communities have been doing this for many years, pretty successfully,” said Lyons. “It’s a fun way to get involved in stewardship.”
Encouraging stronger penalties and enforcement to stem the illicit wildlife trade would also make strides, said Lyons, who added that until recently she hadn’t known how widespread the trade and poaching is that’s hitting hard some New Hampshire turtle species.
Globally for amphibians species, more than 30 percent are at risk of imminent extinction.
“I encourage all of you to consider being a citizen scientist to help document some of these species, and there are some really easy ways to do that,” said Lyons.
