Frogs, Salamanders Faces Existential Challenges; Communities Can Help

In a presentation hosted by Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust, a Plymouth State University professor gave the status on New Hampshire's frog and salamander species, the vulnerabilities they face in today's world, and how local communities and residents can help populations through the greatest risks. (Photo contributed by Dave Huth).

From habitat loss and degradation to getting squashed by cars on warm rainy nights, frogs and salamanders face a multitude of risks that compromise their populations and even jeopardize the future of some species.

But connecting some of the global challenges to local challenges also presents opportunities, and communities and residents can do their part to help curb mortality, Rachelle Lyons, research professor of Environmental Science and Policy at Plymouth State University, said in an online presentation titled “The State of New Hampshire’s Frogs and Salamanders: Protecting Local Biodiversity” and hosted by the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust.

