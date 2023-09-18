From Paraeducator To Super Educator, Barnet’s Tammy Carpenter
Tammy Carpenter was recently recognized as the Barnet Teacher of the Year. (Courtesy Photo)

BARNET — Tammy Carpenter grew up on a farm in this small town, attended all of the small schools in Barnet, and has worked at the school for much of her working life.

She spent 17 years as a paraeducator before earning her teaching license as a special education teacher in 2017.

