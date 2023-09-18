From Paraeducator To Super Educator, Barnet’s Tammy Carpenter

BARNET — Tammy Carpenter grew up on a farm in this small town, attended all of the small schools in Barnet, and has worked at the school for much of her working life.
She spent 17 years as a paraeducator before earning her teaching license as a special education teacher in 2017.
Only in her sixth year as a teacher, Carpenter, who is not one for the limelight, was recently named the Barnet School’s Teacher of the Year.
She deflected… “All teachers work hard and are teachers of the year.”
But this year, at this school, Tammy Carpenter was chosen as the Teacher of the Year.
“The most rewarding thing about my job is working with students and families,” she said. “I love being a part of the community and seeing the growth students make from kindergarten through eighth grade, into high school and then as adults… I am so fortunate to have worked with so many talented and hardworking educators throughout my time at the Barnet School.”
A St. Johnsbury Academy graduate Class of 1988, Carpenter earned her degree in Dairy Food Science from the University of Vermont, where she met her husband, Jon. After they graduated, they farmed with her parents in Barnet.
She worked for the Natural Resources Conservation District, where one of her jobs was helping teachers set up grow labs in their classrooms.
“I found I really enjoyed working with teachers and students, so in 2000, when we sold our dairy cows, I started working at the Barnet School as a paraeducator,” she recounts.
That year, the couple’s daughter, Jenna, was in kindergarten at the Barnet School and their son Justin was in preschool. Jenna today is 29 and followed in her mom’s footsteps. She is a special educator at the St. Johnsbury School, and Justin, 26, is a statistician at GSK, a pharmaceutical company, and lives in Pennsylvania. Carpenter’s husband, is a correctional educator at the Community High School of Vermont.
Of going back to earn her teaching license in 2017, Carpenter credited former Barnet School Principal Shawn Gonyaw, saying he encouraged her to get her license and take the step professionally from paraeducator to educator.
“I started taking classes through the Vermont Higher Ed Collaborative,” said Carpenter. “I received an initial license in Early Childhood Education, and then I took more classes to get an endorsement in Special Education. My mentor,who was/is my biggest supporter Linda Lyon, who is Peacham School’s Teacher of the Year.”
Lyon, reached in recent days, said her honor at the Peacham School was lovely to receive, and she is grateful for the recognition.
Of her former colleague at the Barnet School, Carpenter, who she mentored when Carpenter was a new teacher, Lyon shared:
Tammy is literally loved by all. She shows up, she takes care, and she shows empathy and compassion like no other. She is selfless. She has worked her way up the educational ladder from para to case manager with grace. Her colleagues respect and adore her. She is reliable dependable and endlessly generous with her time. She has a natural way with students who struggle and they trust her completely so she can reach them in ways many people can’t. She isn’t afraid to ask questions, she is happy to help anyone, anytime, anywhere.
The letters of support nominating Carpenter to be the Teacher of the Year at Barnet School are not attributed to particular staff members and remain anonymous, but share her qualities and why she was nominated.
One read:
When I think of a person who has a positive effect on the minds and spirits of our Barnet students, I think of Tammy. Tammy connects with every Barnet student, whether she is teaching an academic topic, offering a caring check-in in the hallway, or providing a cheer of encouragement from the sidelines of a game. Tammy is always there to offer support and a caring connection to our students. She additionally offers these very same things to the staff that she works next to, and the families that she neighbors in the greater Barnet community. She is a genuine and caring role model to each one of us; a great teacher indeed!”
Another said:
I nominate Tammy Carpenter. Tammy is hardworking, dedicated, generous, and kind. She devotes uncountable hours to our school and community ranging from IEP family meetings to basketball concession to PTF events to class trips and beyond! She is one of the first to arrive in the morning and one of the last to leave each day. Tammy strives to tailor her work with students to best meet their needs which might just mean using a driver’s manual to address IEP reading goals because that’s where the student’s interest lies. Not only does she support students, but Tammy is a “go-to” for many staff because of how neutral and non-judgmental she is. She is so fun to co-teach with and offers innovative ideas about how to best meet the needs of our diverse learners. Most impressive is Tammy’s diplomacy. She gracefully navigates the sometimes turbulent waters as the liaison between school and families.
“Tammy is an outstanding educator, not only she spends countless hours working with her students, but she also volunteers for her community and her church,” said Barnet School Principal, Dr. Luisa Millington. “We are really lucky to have her. Tammy is a great asset to our school.”
