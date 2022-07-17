The following events are taken from the historical archives of The Caledonian-Record.
175 Years Ago
July 24, 1847
Four lives were lost in a dreadful accident when a large mass of sand and gravel gave way, burying the four from five to six feet deep below the surface, and nearly covering two or three others. It occurred while workmen were removing earth in the deep cut north of the village. One of the lost, Batt Reagan’s wife had died the previous week, and he leaves two little children, orphans in the hardest sense of the word.
150 Years Ago
July 19, 1872
The Great Stone & Murray Circus came to St. Johnsbury. Advertisements cited the forthcoming arrival of such circus stars as Charles F. Reed, “without doubt the best six horse rider, pirouesttist and somersaultist in the profession, for the first time appearing in this constellation;” every boy and girl will be delighted in witnessing the remarkable precocity of Harry Welby Cooke, the greatest of child riders; David A. Seal, a fellow of infinite jest, known for his impromptu hits and the follies and foibles of mankind; and the return of Tom Barry with his gymnastic phenomenon, the great elephant Bolivar.”
100 Years Ago
July 18, 1922
Katherine Gil Phillips, daughter of William Gill of St. Johnsbury, was in critical condition with a skull fracture in the brain, received when she jumped out of an automobile onto the cement of a turnpike because her husband refused to let her drive through the heavy traffic. With them was their 27-month-old baby. Her husband said he wouldn’t let her drive, she replied that “‘you’ll be a sorry man for not letting me drive this car,’ and jumped out. My attention was then attracted by shouts from other automobilists. I stopped and found my wife, who had been badly hurt.”
50 Years Ago
July 22, 1972
A major ski complex is scheduled to open in December in Bretton Woods, N.H., billed by its promoters as the only brand new ski area in the east. Designed by Sno-Engineering of Franconia, Bretton Woods Ski Area is the major element of a 10,000-acre development that began three years ago with the purchase of the Mt. Washington Hotel. The complex will be designed for novice and intermediate skiers, with both alpine and nordic skiing offered. Two double chairlifts and a t-bar will operate this winter. The facility has a 1,100 vertical drop.
One Year Ago
July 20, 2021
Construction of the Mittersill Performance Center was on schedule and scheduled to be completed in September. The $3 million facility, the new headquarters of Franconia Ski Club, was to be donated to Cannon Mtn by the FSC after its completion. Cannon general manager John DeVivo told the Cannon Mountain Advisory Commission on July 16 that FSC represents around 500 season pass holders. Once no longer needed, Ernie’s House, FSC’s previous headquarters, will become a functional facility or potential restaurant space, if put out to bid. The club broke ground on the center last August.
