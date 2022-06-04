The following events were taken from the historical archives of the Caledonian-Record.
175 Years Ago
June 5, 1847: Rail service is touted from Boston to Canada East, rolling through Franconia, Littleton, Waterford and St. Johnsbury to connect with Canada Stages passing through Burke, Sutton, Sheffield, Wheelock, Glover, Barton, Brownington and Derby to Stanstead.
150 Years Ago
June 7, 1872: A story touts the medical benefits of “The Celebrated Quaker Bitters - A Great Medical Discovery - Extracts of Roots and Herbs Which Almost Invariably Cure Dyspepsis, Hearburn, Liver complaints and loss of appetite, cured by taking a few bottles. Eruptions, Pimples, Blotches cured readily by following the directions. Kidney, bladder and urinary derangement invatiably cured. Brochitis, convulsions and hysterics cured ot much-relieved.
100 Years Ago
June 8, 1922: Henry Ward Beecher instructs readers on the importance of a daily paper.
You Know This - But Do You Appreciate It? In The United States every worthy citizen reads a newspaper, and owns the paper he reads. A newspaper is a window through which men look out on what is going on in the world. Without a newspaper a man is shut up in a small room and knows little or nothing of what is happening outside of himself.” In our day newspapers keep pace with history, and record it. A good newspaper will keep a sensible man in symparthy with the world’s current history. It is an ever-unfolding…unbound book forever issuing and never finished.”
June 9, 1922: Vermont Fish & Game were called to a case of dynamiting for fish in Cow Mountain pond in Granby by two Lancaster NH men. Dynamite explosions were heard and residents in the vicinity say the dynamite was used in the pond. The men are known to have left the pond with over 40 pounds of fish, the largest and best in the pond.
There is considerable indignation among those who enjoy fishing Cow Mountain pond over the actions of these New Hampshire men. If our Vermont streams and ponds are to be dynamited by New Hampshire men, the sport of fishing for trout will be a thing of the past.
50 Years Ago
June 8, 1972: The identity of a man whose body was pulled from the Passumpsic River in East Barnet eluded authorities after they searched both sides of the river in canoes over the weekend. The body was discovered by Charles King of St. Johnsbury, who called another man, who notified state police. An autopsy conducted in Burlington revealed the man had been shot three times in the head with 38 caliber slugs. His age was estimated at between 28 and 40.
