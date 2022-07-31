175 Years Ago
July 31, 1847
A notice titled “To the Freemen of Vermont” was published in the July 31, 1847 edition of The Caledonian-Record. It was submitted by a man named Reuben C. Benton, of “Lunenburgh,” who had been named a candidate for Vermont Governor during a Native American Convention that was held in Danville earlier that month. He stated his alliance with the “general principles of the Native American.” He noted, “I believe our institutions, both civil and religious, are in danger, and would purify and protect the ballot box from ‘foreign dictation, and domestic fraud.’” He then goes on to decline the nomination, expressing that the candidate representing the Whig Party is a supporter of the issues important to the Native Americans. “I most respectfully decline standing in a position apparently hostile to the re-election of a distinguished individual, whose views, on this subject are, doubtless not less congenial to the principles of my Native American friends than my own,” Mr. Benton wrote.
150 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1872
A writer with The Boston Journal made this entry into the Caledonian Record about the scenery of New Hampshire’s North Country. “We can hardly find words to describe the beauty of the upper Connecticut Valley. For miles and miles the river winds through a green intervale whose wonderful fertility is shown in luxuriant grass land, frequently producing two tons of hay to the acre. Farmhouses dot the scene, and grand old hills rise up like sentinels keeping watch over the peaceful scene below Such was the picture that spread before us nearly all the way to Colebrook. The reception of the excursionists at this enterprising town was a very spirited and gratifying one, and the music of the Colebrook Cornet Band added to the enthusiasm of the occasion.”
—-
A man on Passumpsic Road saw a youngerly woman standing in the rain on the bank of the river, with nothing on but a dress and in the act of selling the remainder of her clothing, which she had with her, at auction. He made no mention of what he saw until two days later, selectmen, together with a large party of citizens, found on the riverbank a woman’s clothing, all but the dress, evidently the same as seen two days before. The woods were searched in the vicinity, and the river dragged down to the falls. But no clue to the owner of the clothing was discovered. It was at once conjectured that the person seen there was insane.
100 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1922
They eventually became known as “walkmans” and “boomboxes,” but 100 years ago, Bailey’s Music Rooms, St. Johnsbury, touted the “portable” Victrola No. 50. “Take a portable Victrola with you - to the seashore, into the woods, along the great mountain highways, or down some quiet stream in a canoe,” the company urged in an advertisement. “If you want to dance, it is always handy; or you may, if you choose, test the greatness of great music in the presence of Nature. The Victrola is always ready, and it will give you the music you like the best - whenever you want it. At home or away, your summer days will be happier with a Victrola; it is the one instrument you will be proud to own.”
—-
Another advertisement headlined by “The Modern Mother” touts Lydia E. Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound. “The Modern Mother faces problems far beyond those of her forbears. She herself must be a much more competent person combining in one individual the duties of nurse, cook, teacher and moral instructor.
“It is no wonder that many conscientious women break under the strain, and that others drag out a miserable existence; always tired, and yet unable to take a day’s vacation. Such women will find themselves benefitted and their burdens made easier by the use of Lydia E. Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound, which was made for suffering women and does not fail to relieve them.”
50 Years Ago
August 8, 1972
An overnight fire destroyed the Candlelight Restaurant on Hastings Street in St. Johnsbury. No one was injured. The fire was discovered shortly after 4 a.m. by Ptlm. Richard Clark. He smelled smoke and noticed smoke. No one answered his knocks on an apartment door in back of the structure. He returned to the front of the building, and as he did, flames mushroomed from the south end of the brick building. They quickly ate their way to the front of the building, fueled by air conditioning ducts which ran the length of the building. Eventually, about 45 firefighters were at the scene, but it couldn’t be saved.
One Year Ago
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2021
No injuries were reported when a vehicle backed into the side of Thayer’s Inn in downtown Littleton at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Rachel Taylor-Doward, 53, of Florence, Mass., was attempting to turn from Thayer’s Lane on Main Street when her black Volkswagen Golf wagon stalled and rolled backward downhill and into the historic hotel. The building suffered minor exterior damage. There was no evidence of speed or impairment, according to law enforcement officials. Littleton Fire, Police and Ambulance responded.
Wednesday, August 5, 2021
HAVERHILL — Back after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus, the North Haverhill Fair smashed records last week. The five-day fair drew the biggest crowds in its 77-year history, according to North Haverhill Fair Association President David Lackie. For proof, he pointed to Saturday’s mammoth turnout. “We have a wood yard at the north edge of [the fairgrounds]. I always said I wanted to park cars ‘clear to the wood yard.’ And this year we made it,” he said. “This is the first time in our history we had to open up our overflow emergency parking.” There were moments that crowds threatened to overwhelm the fair association’s 300 volunteer staff. But in the end, everything went smoothly. For Lackie, the fair was another sign of the region returning to normal – or something resembling normal – after the scourge of the pandemic.
