The following events were taken from the historical archives of The Caledonian-Record.
175 Years Ago
July 5, 1847
A tragic accident took the life of Susan M. Lawrence of Lyndon, age 9, youngest daughter of Otis and Betsey Lawrence. After she left school, she stopped at a house nearby, “as was supposed for the purpose of ascertaining the time of day,” reported the Caledonian-Record, “when, finding the people absent, she placed her hands on the windowsill, and by them raised herself up from the ground, at the same time putting her head through an open window, [so] that she might look at the clock, when the window fell upon her neck, causing death before she could be discovered and assistance rendered.”
150 Years Ago
July 12, 1872
“Shocking Death From Lightning”: The newspaper reported that a woman from Barnet was struck dead by a bolt of lightning. Identified as the wife of Aaron Morse, the woman was described as elderly. The report states that she had gone to the corn barn early in the afternoon and was making her way back to the house “when the fatal bolt struck her.” She was found hours later by her son and son-in-law who had gone into the house at the end of the day and discovered it empty and noticed that the dinner dishes were unwashed. They went outside and saw smoke. As they approached, they realized it was the dead body of Mrs. Morse. Her clothing was still burning. “Her body and lower limbs were shockingly mutilated and burned - so much so as to lose all semblance of a human being,” the newspaper noted.
100 Years Ago
July 13, 1922
A train bound for St. Johnsbury from Cambridge Junction derailed, tying up traffic on the St. Johnsbury and Lake Champlain Railroad. Six cars jumped the rails a short distance east of the Pumpkin Hill trestle between Cambridge Junction and Danville. “The caboose of the train remained half on the tracks which saved possible injury to the trainmen who were on it,” the newspaper noted. The accident was said to be due to spread rails caused by the extreme heat of the day. A wrecking crew was dispatched to the scene getting the cars back up on the rail and laying new rails over the roadbed, however, a scheduled westbound run was canceled when it was found the wreckage could not be cleared for many hours.
50 Years Ago
July 15, 1972
More tape decks and tapes were taken out of cars last night, local police reported. Richard Dresser of 43 Portland St. reported the loss of a tape player and 50 tapes from his car, parked in front of his home. Mrs. Robert Perkins of 131 Main St. reported 12 tapes were taken from a car at her home. In both cases, the cars were locked, police say. Entrance was gained by pushing open the vent windows. These were the latest in a series of thefts of tape players and tapes. Police chief Ray Kittredge had recently issued a warning to residents about them.
One Year Ago
July 13, 2021
Text messages suggest a Barton man suspected of firing multiple gunshots through his next-door neighbor’s house on Saturday night may have “lost his marbles” before he allegedly threatened to sexually assault and kill his neighbor’s wife. Gunshots allegedly were fired into the home of Jason Watson, 49, at Burton Hill Rd in Barton. The shots almost struck the complainants, state police said. Brent A. Bapp, 35, pleaded not guilty to charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony obstruction of justice, and misdemeanor charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and criminal threatening. Bapp claimed he was the actual victim, claiming that the neighbor shot at him.
