From the Archives: This Week In Local History

175 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 1847
DROWNED. Drowned at Littleton, Charles Abbot Allen, son of Mr. Ethan Allen, formerly of North Danville. The boy was sitting upon a rock by the river from which he slipped in unperceived by persons near by. His body was found an hour or two afterwards.
——-
St. Johnsbury Academy announced a start date of Sept. 8 with boarding available to ‘good families.’ Inquire with Mr. James K. Colby, Principal.
——-
St. Johnsbury’s J.C. Bingham and Lyndon’s Fuller & Co. offered: “Hundreds of children die every year from the diseases produced by worms: They are the cause of numerous and fruitful diseases. Indeed there is scarcely a complaint common to infancy and childhood which may not be produced or greatly aggravated by the presses of these destructive animals in the stomach and bowels. Cases are recorded of St Vitus’s Dance, Locked Jaw, Dropsy, Squinting, loss of feeling in the limbs, Rickets, palpitation of the heart, Eruptions, dry cough, severe pains, Paleness, Emaciation, total decline of strength, and consumption. Winer’s Canadian Vermifuge is a pleasant, safe, speedy and permanent cure. It destroys the worms at once, dissolves and carries off the slime which forms the nest of worms… It is the most perfect thing of the kind ever invented and no family should be without.
150 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1872
“While at work upon a ledge about halfway between Hardwick and Wolcott on the P & O railroad, John Grant and Alex’r Patten were blown up and fearfully mangled by a premature discharge of a blast. They were engaged in tamping in a charge, when by some means, fire was communicated with the powder, and the explosion threw them high in the air, together with large and small fragments of rock. Grant died, and it is thought Patten may recover, though severely hurt.”
100 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 1922
Leading art critic W.M. Fisher of London shared his impressions of St. Johnsbury during a visit here. On the car trip to St. Johnsbury, “the splendid view of the Presidential Range [motoring through Crawford Notch) made us feel we had seen the most magnificent panorama in New England … it remained for the town and vicinity of St. Johnsbury to show us the most charming. The three rivers, the commanding hillocks and well nigh hidden valleys, and above all the views to the north and east from the golf course — any one of these is delightful, but to see all concentrated within a couple of miles is enough to make one genuinely regret living and working elsewhere … that a town of its size should have such splendid buildings as the Athenaeum and the Museum is indeed a surprise.”
