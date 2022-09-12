From the Archives: This Week In Local History

175 Years Ago
September 11, 1847
The newspaper shared a brief report from a publication called The Family Gazette, in Bradford, about “potato rot.” It was stated that “The potato rot is found to be more extensive this season than has until recently been anticipated.” One man told the newspaper that the rot cost him half his crop. “If this result should be very prevalent, the loss will be severely felt by the community,” the article states. An online search for information about The Family Gazette was a weekly publication that lasted from 1847 to 1852.
150 Years Ago
September 13, 1872
A Frenchman named Gaudette was run over by train cars a short distance from, Jacob Hovey’s meadow in St. Johnsbury. He was walking on the tracks with his brother-in-law. When the train came up behind them, the victim ran down the road until the train struck him. “Why he did this is unaccountable, though his brother-in-law said they had been drinking a little,” the story noted. When the engineer saw that Gaudette was not trying to get off the tracks, he gave the usual danger signals, but Gaudette paid no heed, and it was too late to stop the train. The engineer was absolved of any blame, according to the article.
100 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1922
W.E. Davison of St. Johnsbury driver of the big Standard Oil delivery truck, had a close call from a fatal accident Thursday morning at the Cook Crossing near West Danville when his outfit was struck by a spare engine. The Truck was on the crossing before the driver heard the warning whistle of the approaching locomotive. When going west, this crossing is a very blind one for traffic on the highway and it is equally blind for a trainman when headed toward St. Johnsbury. Owing to the weight of the truck and its load Davison was unable to speed it up to clear the crossing and the engineer was equally unable to stop his machine. The outfits clashed and the front of the truck and one wheel was badly smashed. Luckily no one was injured although Davison had an extremely close call.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1972
Fire Chief Hubert Simons charged demolition contractor Robert Davis with starting a fire without a permit at the old Fairbanks Morse factory on High Street. The buildings are being demolished. Davis said he had verbal permission from Simons for the incineration test. This was a test to see if wood from demolished buildings could be burned under the state’s air pollution laws. In a testy exchange, “It’s a hell of thing when a man’s word isn’t worth salt,” Davis said. Simons told Davis he had no permission. “You still have to have a permit and you know it…on a day like today, dry, windy, my god.” Firemen fought the blaze 1:15 to 4:15 p.m. It spread from the old sawdust bin to to the boiler room.
One Year Ago
Sept. 13, 2021
Steven Fenoff, of St. Johnsbury, was inducted into the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame outside Crane’s Snowmobile Museum in Lancaster. He was one of five people - four former racers like himself and one race promoter - who had their photographs put on the museum wall during the Hall of Fame’s fifth-annual induction ceremony. The race promoter inducted, the late Bob Bottoms, was a one-time Lancaster resident who was instrumental in making Lancaster the epicenter of snowmobile racing in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts. He launched the Lancaster Grand Prix in 1964 and its coveted Kilkenny Cup. In inducting Fenoff, Lancaster resident Midge Rosebrook, organizer of the ESRHF, said, “We all knew who would win the 1971 Grand Prix. It was Bob Fortin. The problem was, no one told Steve Fenoff.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.