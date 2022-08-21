From the Archives: This Week In Local History

175 Years Ago
Aug. 21, 1847
The newspaper on this date reported on the death of John Mattocks in Peacham. Mattocks served as judge on the Vermont Supreme Court, the state legislature, as a member of the U.S. Congress and as Vermont governor in 1843 and 1844. The page 2 story begins, “We regret to be compelled to announce the death of the Hon. John Mattocks, which took place at his residence in Peacham on Saturday, the 14th of Aug., in the 72nd year of his age.” An entry on John Mattocks online that notes historical details about the people who served in the Unites States House of Representatives noted that he served as brigadier general of militia in the War of 1812.
150 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1872
Wm. Hall, the painter who was injured in a fall at the Avenue House last Wednesday, died of his injuries on Saturday. One of the two brackets supporting the staging on which the Concord native was standing was fastened by only two nails. This allowed a little lateral motion to the bracket, and Hall was near one end of the staging, and when it gave way, he shot down the inclined plane and, turning a complete somersault, struck the ground upon one side. From the first, he insisted his back was broken, and the outcome proved that his impression was substantially correct.
——-
A lengthy story in the St. Johnsbury Caledonian recounted an encounter with an alligator and a young boy witnessed by a Vermonter who’d moved to South America. The gist of it was that, the expatriate one afternoon heard a cry of pain or terror by the Rio Plata River. He went to check, and “I beheld a sight that chilled my blood with horror. Close to the margin of the water, the boy sttod rooted to the ground, transfixed by terror, his eyes fixed on something huge, shapeless…an alligator by Heaven! I could see the curved row of gleaming white teeth and red eye fixed upon its prey, the ill-fated child frozen by a terror that denied him the power to run.” The Vermonter recalled that as he raced down to help the boy, his horse sees and smells the gator, gets spooked and throws the rider. “I was on my feet in a moment, and had just enough time to throw myself between the alligator and the boy before the bloodthirsty jaws could close in the first fatal snap.” He eventually wrestled the alligator, stabbing it with his knife, and gauchos rode up and got a noose around its neck, subduing the beast.
100 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1922
Bethlehem, N.H. was set to be the mecca of the sneezers of the country when the United States Hay Fever Association convened for its 49th annual meeting. The association met in Lunenburg a few years ago, and Danville had been considered as a possible meeting place. The association was formed in 1873 by Henry Ward Beecher. The president of this unique organization made up of hay fever sufferers is William Patterson of New York City. Bessie Green of Chicago was appointed secretary to fill out the unexpired term of Louise B. Gachus of Bethlehem, who died last fall.
——-
Twelve Chinese men were taken from Newport to New York to be deported back to China. “The 12 Chinamen are part the number now held in the Newport jail as material witnesses charged with attempts to smuggle in aliens in violation of the immigration laws of the United States. The local jail has been filled to overflowing with aliens of different races who, with those who had connived at attempts to bring them into the country in efiance of the laws, are awaiting trials in federal courts.”
——-
They’re still in business in the same St. Johnsbury location a century later, and Palmer Brothers had this to say in its ad in the paper now known, and to this day, as The Caledonian-Record. “Our Magnet Lifts Spots! Whatever the article is you want cleaned, bring it to us. If we can’t clean it, it cannot be cleaned. If we can clean it you will be delighted at the superior results. You’ll be pleased with your discrimination in choosing a firm whose motto is ‘Service Plus’.” Palmer Brothers was listed in this edition at 70-80 Eastern Ave.
Fifty Years Ago
August 25, 1972
The Old Man of the Mountains in Franconia Notch got his annual application of cosmetics - a liberal dose of fiberglass cement. The purpose was to prevent the rock formation from crumbling under the adverity of weather, but crumble it did in May 2003. Measuring about 40 feet from forehead to chin, the face was formed over many years by wind and rain. Secured with cables and cement reinforcement, the formation had by this time developed a long, crooked crack that split the south side of the brow. Neils Neilson was lowered over the face in a bosun’s chair to do the patching while dangling 1,300 feet in he air. “Each freeze forces the fissures farther apart,” he said. “If we don’t get it sealed, in time the entire formation would collapse.” His words proved true when the formation disintegrated 51 years later in May 2003.
One Year Ago
Aug. 26, 2021
Top state officials knew that portions of a long-running plan to develop areas of Vermont’s northeastern corner were part of a Ponzi scheme, but did nothing to stop the project’s last phase, the construction of a hotel project at the Burke ski resort, a new lawsuit alleged. The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington alleges that rather than warn foreign investors seeking U.S. residency through the EB-5 visa program the state allowed the completion of the QBurke hotel project. “The State’s overriding interest was in ensuring that the ski resort at Burke would avoid the fate of Newport, Vermont… and ensuring that the dozens of Vermont contractors, materialmen, and suppliers would be paid for their contracts building Burke’s hotel,” the suit said. The suit referred to a failed project in Newport that resulted in the tearing down of an old building in 2015, leaving a large empty lot in the city’s downtown.
——-
Over 100 people attended a meeting at the Gateway Center in Newport to listen to state officials talk about the health of Lake Memphremagog. Earlier that day, news broke in the Canadian press to the welcome surprise of many in attendance, that the moratorium on leachate disposal into the lake, set to expire in 2023, would be extended until at least 2026. The leachate, so-called “garbage juice,” is being trucked to Montpelier where it is treated to the extent possible, and then dumped into local rivers, making its way eventually into Lake Champlain - another worry for the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.