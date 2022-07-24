From the Archives: This Week In Local History

175 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1847
Under “Moral Readings” in the Caledonian-Record, the headline read “Be Ye Angry And Sin Not,” followed by this from St. Chrysostom: “Anger is implanted in us a sort of sting, to make us knash with our teeth against the Devil, not to set us in array against each other. We have arms given us, not to make war among ourselves but that we may employ our whole armor against our spiritual adversary. Art thou prone to anger? Be so against thine own sins; chastise thy soul, scourge thy conscience, be a severe judge, and merciless in thy sentence against thine own sins. This is the way to turn anger into profit. It was for this that God implanted wrath within us.”
150 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1872
An accidental fire in Sheffield was caused by a defective chimney or stove pipe. The house, shed and barn of Elmore Bartlett was completely consumed together with most of their contents. Very little clothing, a few chairs and a few dishes were saved. Mrs Bartlett had been washing, and had a rousing chip fire, and while waiting for some water to heat, went into the field to help her husband spread some hay. In 15 minutes the flames were coming through the roof.
In Walden, Fred Shanty left his home on Walden Mountain on the 29th of March, since which time he has not been heard from since. It is feared that he has died of exposure, or some other cause, in the vicinity of the mountain.
100 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1922
Miraculously, four St. Johnsbury people escaped serious injury after their automobile plunged over a slippery eight-foot embankment between East St. Johnsbury and Concord, and capsized. The driver, Mr. Henry Battles, told a Caledonian Record reporter that he saw the car swerving off the road and tried with all his strength to pull it back, but it refused to budge. He said he was going slowly at the time. The Sunday afternoon accident was the third in a week on the road between Miles Pond and East St. Johnsbury. The top of the car and the windshield were completely demolished.
50 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1972
A driver was injured as a result of a police chase when his car went out of control and hit a concrete culvert on Route 18 in Waterford. The 11:48 p.m. pursuit began when state Trooper Robert Van Damm pursued a 1965 Plymouth driven by Rocklyn Rivers, 19, of St. Johnsbury. He was taken to the hospital with hip and shoulder injuries, and his vehicle had major rear-end damage.
ONE YEAR AGO
July 28, 2021
ST. JOHNSBURY — A truck stolen from Summer Street on Tuesday crashed three hours later in Stowe, and the suspected thief walked away. Keith Taylor, 42, of St. Johnsbury, had parked his blue 2016 Ford F150 on Summer Street near his workplace when a woman later identified as Whitney Adams, 34, of Eden Mills, reportedly got into the truck and drove off. Taylor said he intended to park the truck for a moment to move a trailer with a different vehicle. “This woman must have seen me set my keys on the seat,” he said. Other people Taylor was working with saw the truck leave the parking space and got Taylor’s attention. He started running after his truck. “I haven’t run that fast since I was 18,” he said. The truck turned onto Central Street and Taylor could not catch up to it. He said he watched it turn right onto Main Street by the St. Johnsbury House. It was the last he saw of his truck until a few hours later when someone posted pictures of it totaled in a crash on Route 1oo in Stowe.
