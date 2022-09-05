175 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1847
Raymond & Waring’s Menagerie arrives in Barton, Lyndon Center and St. Johnsbury. The exhibition featured “an extensive and varied collection of the most rare and interesting productions of Nature… The Menagerie, on entering each Town or Village, forms a most imposing Train or Procession, preceded by a Gorgeous Roman Chariot literally covered with gold! The 30-foot chariot weighed 8,000 pounds. Following the chariot were 30 carriages, most of which carried animals. Among them were lions, tigers and leopards that ‘Mr. Pierce … will fondle, caress and render himself, apparently, as one of these animals in their own den.’”
Admission to the St. Johnsbury show on the “Plain” was 25 cents.
150 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1872
Sane people who are obnoxious to their relatives can be deemed insane and placed in an asylum. This happened to Rev. Peter H. Shaw, formerly a preacher in Barnet and Northfield. The Caledonian reported that Rev. Shaw “was sent to the asylum by overseers of the poor in Barnet in March 1867 as an insane poor person. Rev. Shaw denied that he has ever been insane, and said he was hustled off to the asylum while on a visit to Barnet, with the connivance, he believes, of a son in law who has control of an annuity belonging to him.” When Shaw was released five years later, “the superintendent of the asylum, upon being questioned by the judge, confessed he had never seen Shaw commit an insane act in the five years was confined there.”
——-
Judge Day, of Stratford N.H. was found in a small stream near his house, drowned. He had been the subject of attacks of melancholy and depression in previous years. This last act was occasioned it was supposed, by the death of his son and grandson and the serious illness of his wife who had been pronounced past recovery by the attending physician on the day of Mr. Day’s death. He was about sixty-seven years of age, a very exemplary man in every respect.
——-
A Boy Murder. A son of Thomas Powers, of North Bennington, aged seven years, died on Saturday last from injuries received at the hands of a boy aged twelve years, son of a neighbor. The lad who committed the assault discovered that young Powers had some cherries in his possession and thinking they had been taken from trees belonging to his his father, assailed him and inflicted upon him injures that have terminated fatally.
100 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1922
“Walking 20 miles a day, sleeping and cooking in the open and carrying packs is no small stunt, but it seems to agree with a trio of New York women who arrived in St. Johnsbury Wednesday morning. They are hiking from New York city to Montreal and return, and expect to cover the distance of practically 1,000 miles in a month. They admit that it can’t be done without some “lifts” and these are gratefully received. In golf stockings, hiking boots, khaki bloomers and heavy sweaters, their blankets and equipment in a rubber blanket on their backs, and picturesque green silk handkerchiefs tied gipsy fashion around their heads, the hikers looked fit enough for any weather. The hikers came here from Montreal. They had been out 10 days and slept in the open every night but one.”
50 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1972
A four-car pileup on the Portland Street bridge left one vehicle demolished and caused a lengthy traffic jam. Carol Wennerstrand, 18, traveling east, collided with Diana W. Miller, 23, both St. Johnsbury residents. The Miller vehicle, also eastbound, then collided with a pickup truck operated by Joseph Batchelder, also of St. Johnsbury. The chain reaction ended when Batchelder’s vehicle collided with a 1972 Rambler driven by Roy I. Patterson of Newport. Miller’s vehicle was totaled, Wennerstrand’s had major front-end damage, and the other two had minor damage. No injuries were reported.
One Year Ago
Sept. 10, 2021
With EB-5 fraud penalty money in hand, the state returned to the crime scene hoping to fund economic growth. Gov. Phil Scott announced the creation of the Newport Development Fund. A grant resource for projects, businesses, and organizations within the city of Newport, it will be financed by proceeds from the 2018 settlement agreement with Ariel Quiros, Sr. to the state, and a $100,000 payment from Bill Stenger as part of his recent plea agreement. “The creation of the Newport Development Grant and the Discover Newport Business Grant programs is an important step in helping the City of Newport’s economic recovery from the failed EB-5 projects of 2016,” said David Snedeker, executive director of Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA). A biotech facility was planned for Newport, and downtown properties were bought and razed to make way for a hotel, but the scheme collapsed before anything was built.
