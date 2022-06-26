The following events were taken from the historical archives of The Caledonian-Record.
175 Years Ago
June 26, 1847
“A Loud Warning”: The Caledonian reported on a stagecoach accident that occurred when the driver stopped at a Bradford tavern on a run from Hanover, N.H. to Haverhill, N.H. and failed to tie up the team of horses. The driver went into the tavern while six passengers remained in and on the stagecoach. “It is well known that stage drivers are too much in the habit of leaving their horses untied, when they stop only for a few minutes, at the public houses,” the article notes. The untethered horses took off. “A lady and her two children, who were inside, were obliged to remain, in constant danger of death, while the horses furiously ran more than a mile, turning one corner at nearly a right angle.” When the horses reached a covered bridge over the Connecticut River in Piermont, N.H., one of them crashed into a bridge timber and died, bringing the stagecoach to a halt. “No person’s life was lost, or limbs broken. But who would consent, for any pecuniary consideration, to be placed, or to have any member of his family placed, in so terrible a situation as that lady and her children were?” the article states.
150 Years Ago
June 28, 1872
Rail Yard Injury: At a rail yard in West Burke a 4-year-old boy was badly injured when a small platform car being pushed by a group of men ran over the boy’s arm. Joel Trull’s left hand was mashed resulting in amputation of the thumb and his arm was broken in two places. The boy was playing with some friends and the group decided to jump onto the car, which was loaded with gravel. Young Trull tried to jump onto the car but didn’t make it falling next to the car where his arm was run over. The Caledonian article scolded the adults working the yard for allowing the accident to happen. “The section men are greatly blamed for not either driving such small boys away, or taking care not to run over and maim or kill them if permitted to remain.”
100 Years Ago
June 29, 1922
Rainfall Breaks All Records”: Washouts on railroads caused delay of trains as 1.17 inches of rain fell before noon, according to the records at Fairbanks Museum. It brought total rainfall in the month of June to 7.51 inches, the largest June rainfall in the 28 years the records have been kept at the museum, and only exceeded four times in any other month over the 28 years. A section of rail washed out between St. Johnsbury and Newbury. A train was three hours late because of a washout between Wells River and Newbury. The highways between Passumpsic and Ryegate were impassable in several places, and brooks rose to flood level. There were several washouts on the highways near the river at Barnet and Ryegate.
Fifty Years Ago
June 28, 1972
Caledonia County Sen. George C. Morse, 79, of Danville, announced he will not seek reelection. Had he won another term, Morse would have been the oldest Vermont state senator. He was elected representative in 1945, and has served in the senate since 1949. “I realize age is creeping up on me, and I feel a younger person should take over,” he said. Assessing the state of politics, “faith in individual people is the only true foundation of our national strength, but through political legislation we are fast abandoning the principals upon which our state was founded. Bureaucratic controls from multiplying departments are fast taking away local initiative, creating local complacency and indifference.
“This is a socialistic form of government we’ve got,” he added, referring to the large federal budget and deficit. He said there are the same tendencies at the state level, and that it is a “disgrace” that a land use tax hasn’t been passed.
One Year Ago
June 30, 2021
Schilling Brewpub Reopens After Fire: In a situation that could have had a worse outcome, the Littleton Board of Selectmen formally thanked firefighters for their quick response to a June 23 fire at Schilling Brewpub. The pub and kitchen were fully reopened on Saturday, June 26, three days after the fire. “The work that was done to save that gristmill was just amazing,” board chair Carrie Gendreau said. The brewpub building wasn’t the only one in danger; a nearby building, the wooden footbridge and other nearby buildings would have been in jeopardy had the flames on the pub’s roof been allowed to spread, said Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.