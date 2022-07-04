The following events were taken from the historical archives of The Caledonian-Record.
175 Years Ago
July 3, 1847
“Drowned”: It was reported that a Wells River man named Alden Chamberlain drowned while driving a raft of lumber down the Connecticut River through some rapids. “He was thrown from the raft into the river by the current striking his oar,” the article noted. Chamberlain was 25 years old, and at the time the news was reported, 11 days after the tragedy occurred, his body had not been recovered.
150 Years Ago
July 5, 1872
“A House Of Smoke”: An Albany man who worked as a clerk impressed his friends with a new house he built for $3,000. His friends asked how he “could afford to build so fine a dwelling.” He told them it was his “smoke house.” When they pressed for an explanation he told them he built the house with money he saved by giving up smoking. “Twenty years ago I left off smoking, and computed that what I saved with interest would amount to three thousand dollars, and I concluded to put the money saved from smoke into my house”
100 Years Ago
July 8, 1922
“Vest Pocket Electric Motor Car”: The newspaper reported on the front page about a Lyndonville woman, referred to as Mrs. W.S. Jeffers, who purchased a “Custer motorvehicle,” which was considered the first such vehicle acquired in the town, state and possibly New England. The report described the car as a “comfortable, well-built chair, upholstered with leather, the motive power being electricity.” It had two batteries and reached a top speed of 7 mph. “The simplicity of the mechanism of the affair, with the ease of operation, makes it a great convenience to fortunates as well as unfortunates,” the article notes. It was further stated how people were impressed by how the vehicle “glides along in perfect silence.”
100 Years Ago
July 6, 1922
Calling it “a very critical situation facing the thriving town of Lyndonville,” The Caledonian Record reported that future of business in Lyndonville would depend on a settlement with striking Boston and Maine Railroad workers, after it became known that the railroad could close its shops there permanently if the strike of railway shopmen continued. A rail official said that “if the men did not return to work pretty soon, the Lyndonville shops would be the last on the Boston and Maine system to be opened, because the big shops in Billerica, Mass. were better equipped, especially for locomotive repair, than the Lyndonville shops where about 125 men have been employed on locomotive repair work alone.”
50 Years Ago
July 6, 1972
Parades and fireworks drew large crowds in Lunenburg and Island Pond. Festivities in Lunenburg were so well-attended that both the Grange dinner and chicken BBQ ran out of food before everyone could be served. Island Pond was packed with spectators for the parade, and bicycles and ponies made up the bulk of the parade Music was supplied by Rev. Donald Bruneau, who played trumpet dressed up as a clown, accompanied on drums by Mark Goulet. Fireworks were also set off at Joe’s Pond, but fog obscured vision shortly after the display began. The weather was more cooperative in Peacham, where an estimated 2,000 people watched the fireworks display.
One Year Ago
July 7, 2021
Boaters from St. Johnsbury were rescued after midnight on Lake Dunmore in Salisbury by a game warden who found them adrift in a boat without power. Jeffrey L. Carrasco, 49, of St. Johnsbury had left the north end of the lake and was en route to an island about halfway down the lake to watch fireworks with four children, but that his boat would not start and his cell phone was almost out of battery power. Warden Wesley Butler located the disabled vessel at 1:55 a.m. All occupants advised they were OK but cold with one child shivering uncontrollably. Medical treatment was refused.
