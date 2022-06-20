The following events were taken from the historical archives of the Caledonian-Record.
175 Years Ago
June 19, 1847
“More Loss Of Life”: On Saturday, June 19, 1847, a vessel bound for Quebec went down claiming the lives of 119 passengers. Only 48 people survived. The brig The Carricks of Whitehaven left Ireland in March 1847 loaded with emigrants leaving a country struck by the Potato Famine. On April 28, 1847, the vessel sailed into a storm in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and wrecked near the Cap des Rosiers. “This makes the third vessel bound to Quebec lost this spring, including most of their passengers,” the newspaper notes.
150 Years Ago
June 21, 1872
“Disingenuous Pettifogging”: In the Friday, June 21, 1872 edition of The Caledonian-Record, the newspaper took to task an earlier report by the North Star that was critical of the temperance movement in St. Johnsbury. The Caledonian challenges a North Star claim that “In relation to rum selling, St. Johnsbury has for a long time had the credit - or rather disgrace - of selling more intoxicating liquor than any other town in Northern Vermont.” The Caledonian called that fake news, making the statement “If there is a place of equal size in the state where a less amount of liquor is sold as a beverage, we have yet to learn of it…. Our readers well know the ground we take: Total abstinence is safe; any mean between that and habitual drinking is dangerous.’ We welcome all who subscribe to that creed.”
100 Years Ago
June 20, 1922
“Report That Mrs. Woodbury Took Poison”: The Caledonian-Record reported that months of depression and ill health following the death of her husband, Charles H. Woodbury, a prominent Civil War veteran, resulted in the probable suicide of Mrs. Woodsbury. At least once before she had attempted suicide by taking rat poison. She was morbidly interested in poisoning, studied the subject constantly and was determined to end her life. There was no trace of poison when she was found, and in the opinion of attending doctors, she ended her life with verenol tablets.
50 Years Ago
June 21, 1972
“Interstate To Bypass Lyndon Landmark”: A box culvert will be built to bypass the covered bridge on State Aid Road in Lyndon Corner during construction of the Interstate 91. The bridge had become inadequate to handle increasing traffic volume, and had been closed. It could have been dismantled but townspeople wanted to keep this reminder of the horse-and-buggy days. Eric, Calvin and Fenton Chester donated to relocate the road and build the culvert just north of the covered bridge. Although the job is part of the I-91 contract with Caledonia, Inc., it actually is a separate project undertaken by the town with the help of the state. It was included in the interstate project only to save money.
One Year Ago
June 22, 2021
“Memorial For ‘Fallen 7’ Motorcyclists Unveiled in Randolph”: Two years after seven motorcyclists died in a collision with a pickup truck on Rt. 2 in Randolph, N.H., an estimated 3,000 motorists gathered at the crash site at the conclusion of their 90-mile “Ride For the Fallen Seven.” A granite monument was unveiled near the crash site by members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, made up of Marine veterans. In addition to their names, the monument has the Marine Corps and Jarheads logos, along with “Never Forget.”
