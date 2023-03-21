LITTLETON — Stan Parker’s business SBP Builders LLC, went up in flames last week, claiming thousands of dollars in vehicles, tools, and equipment.
The items were uninsured, and the fire was a significant loss for the 15-employee construction, renovation, and property management company.
However, during Parker’s darkest hours, a group of students showed him the light.
Epic Christian Academy launched a fundraiser last week to raise $70,000 to make SBP Builders whole, an initiative conceived and led by 12 students in grades four through six.
For more information visit www.gofundme.com/f/eca-students-help-sbp-builders-restore-after-fire
In a message on the fundraising page the students wrote, “Our goal of $70,000 sounds like a lot to us at our age, but we believe in the power of community! Let’s take care of our own and help them buy all the tools they need to get back to work!”
The March 13 fire destroyed SBP Builders’ 6,000-foot space at 433 Cottage St., which includes five offices, a workshop, a paint shop, a maintenance shop, a warehouse, and a loading dock.
Lost were two Ford Super Duty sander/plow trucks, two contractor trailers, two dump trailers, a loader, and various equipment such as ladders, staging, compressors, power tools, welding equipment, computers and paper records.
None of it was insured due to what the company called “an oversight.”
In the following days, Parker received hundreds of messages from concerned community members who wanted to help, including members of his house of worship, Elevate Church of Littleton, and the school housed in the same building, Epic Christian Academy.
ECA instructor Stephanie Boucher, who teaches grades 4-6, said her students discussed the fire the following day. Some knew the Parkers. Guided by faith, they decided to take action.
“When they heard about the Parker’s fire, their immediate response was ‘Can we pray for them?’ As the day went on it transitioned to conversations about ‘What can we do?’ and ‘Can we have a bake sale?’ Then the idea of a Gofundme came up,” Boucher said.
School co-founders and Elevate Church Pastors Kevin and Anjali Reagey, friends of Parker’s, ran the idea by him and he OK’d it.
The students dove into the project.
Among them is sixth-grader Isla Boles. Through her parents, Boles has glimpsed the time and effort required to run a business. Imagining how a fire would impact her family, she wanted to assist Parker.
“We were all saying how terrible it was and how he must be feeling so stressed out,” Boles said. “I’ve always heard about lemonade stands and Gofundme and fundraisers. I sometimes want to do stuff like that, but it doesn’t happen. This time it did. Right now we have [raised $2,500 through Tuesday]. It feels good.”
Within a few days, the ECA students had interviewed Parker to understand his need and tell his story, set up the Gofundme page, and identified ways to market the fundraiser and connect with potential donors.
As part of the campaign, the students drafted a 383-word statement that tells Parker’s story and encourages community members to help out.
It reads, in part, “As a class of 4th, 5th, and 6th graders, we asked Stan what his immediate needs are and we learned that replacing these tools is critical to keeping the business alive.”
“So… we did the math and if everyone who sees this fundraiser gives at least $35 in the town of Littleton we could hit our goal by next week!”
In the statement, Parker is quoted as saying, “All of the prayers, blessings, and help shown to him over these last few days has shown how great and loving this community truly is.”
SBP Builders has temporarily relocated to Main Street in space provided by local contractor Jeff Winn and another contractor loaned a plow/sander to SBP for plowing contracts.
Much of the company’s paperwork was backed up onto the cloud (minus the past month) and, fortunately, some work trailers and equipment were off-site at active jobs, allowing the company and its 15 employees to continue work on a limited basis and resume property management for 62 buildings.
“The community at large has been a huge blessing to us,” Parker said. “There’s been a lot of people. I must have gotten 200 texts from people asking ‘What can we do for you, we’re praying for you, we love you.’ A lot of people have stepped up.”
He said Epic Christian Academy students, in particular, have been a source of support and comfort.
In addition to setting up the Gofundme, they wrote individual messages of encouragement, which were delivered in a big envelope.
Parker has the messages prominently displayed in his new temporary office space. One reads “Dear Stan, we pray for you and we love you” and is accompanied by drawings of hundred dollar bills from the fundraiser and a heart. During a stormy time, it’s a silver lining he’ll never forget.
“I love these kids,” he said.
