FRANCONIA, NH — The start of the 2020 season at The Frost Place will be delayed due to COVID-19 as it awaits further information, governmental guidance, and recommendations from medical experts. “Our opening day cannot be set yet, while government restrictions are still in force regarding working and gathering in groups to reduce the spread of the virus in our communities,” state Carlene Gadapee, museum docent and senior educator.
The trails are open to the public, as long as strict precautions are taken and social distancing requirements are met. “Visiting the front porch of the house and enjoying the gorgeous view is something that we welcome you to do as well,” Gadapee said. “We may be able to open for the season sometime near the end of June. However, it is still too soon to set a firm date for opening the museum.
“When we are able to open the museum, we will make an announcement across all of our social media platforms,” she added. “You can follow our news and get information about our teachers’ and writers’ programs for the 2020 season on [social media], and of course, at frostplace.org. We hope to have ‘Frost in the Air’ as soon as we are able!”
