DANVILLE — Stepping into Frye’s Barn on Oneida Road was akin to stepping back in time. A horse-drawn carriage sits among numerous old-time farming items. Just the musty smell itself implies its age-old character.
And the dances. It’s what Frye’s Barn was the most known for. Posters still hang on the wall of the many well-known musicians and bands, many of whom came from Nashville for a play at Frye’s Barn.
It was all the end of an era of sorts when an auction was held Saturday, Oct. 16, to sell the many items to the highest bidder. Auctioneer Blake Jenkins began describing the items in his staccato delivery as a crowd of people sat underneath a tent.
The farm items could have told stories all their own, but for Virginia Frye, the barn dances were among her fondest memories. They were held from 1970-93.
The farm has been in the Frye family since 1893, she said. Her grandson now has the farm and represents “the sixth generation” to work the land, she remarked. Once a dairy farm, “we don’t actively dairy-farm anymore – my grandson would like to dairy-farm but we can’t find markets,” she said. “They have horses, pigs, little calves” and other livestock, she added.
Prior to 1893, it was a boot and shoe farm. Virginia showed a record book dating back to 1860, that was signed by John L. Frye.
The barn was built in 1970, replacing an old one that was torn down on the same spot. “That’s when the dances began,” Virginia said while walking through the barn. “We had big-name stars from Nashville – Hank Snow, Ernest Tubb, Little Jimmy Dickens, all-girl bands, Sleepy LaBeef – Dick Curlis was a big favorite here, Boxcar Willie came – he always wanted to get some milk out of the bulk tank … [the dances] were every Saturday night, plus we had private parties, weddings, anniversary celebrations, etc.” A sign with a guitar pointing one mile to Frye’s Barn adorned the entrance to the barn.
The dances were a big part of the cultural life in Danville and the NEK. “It was just in the main barn when we started,” Virginia recalled. “The stage was at one end, but the crowds got so big we put the stage in the middle of the barn,” she said, pointing all this out and the tables that were still there. She also pointed out a good many of the old posters of the various acts still up on the walls.
Sleepy LaBeef had a memorable visit one year. “His bus broke down – they were here, but they couldn’t get it fixed until after the weekend, so they stayed here and helped us with getting the hay in – it was exciting for them!” she recalled.
“I really could write a book,” Virginia mused. “It’s kind of the end of an era. You don’t have barn dances anymore. It would be pretty rare to have one. Families came and their children learned how to dance.”
The auction began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and almost all the items, she said later, were bid on and taken. “It’s just time to clean this stuff up; I don’t want my children to have to do it,” she said that morning. In addition to the barn dances, “the farming is kind of the end of an era for some of us too,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.