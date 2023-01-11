Fucci Named New Waterford Fire Chief

WATERFORD — The Select Board on Tuesday named a new fire chief and canceled a fire truck order.
By a 5-0 vote, the board appointed former Chief Collin Fucci to take over the department.
A 25-year Waterford resident, he looks forward to expanding the department’s volunteer base in order to better serve the town.
“I love this community. I love the passion and the people of this community,” he said. “One of the best things that ever happened to me was moving here.”
Fucci, 50, joined Waterford Fire in 2001 and served as chief from 2011 until 2015, when he stepped away from the department to spend more time with family.
With the support of his wife, Michelle, he rejoined in November 2021 in order to serve alongside two of his three sons, Shea, 19, and Jacob, 17.
Shea is a fully certified firefighter/EMT, currently enrolled in the fire science program at Lakes Region (N.H.) Community College and serving in three departments (Waterford, St. Johnsbury and Plymouth, N.H.), and Jacob is a cadet.
“It was time for me to rejoin, be with my kids, and give back to the community,” Fucci said.
Together, they have exemplified the dedication required to serve in a rural, small-town fire department.
All three were pressed into action on Christmas Day, with Shea responding to calls in Concord and Littleton and Fucci and Jacob went to a fire call in town.
“Over the years we’ve missed birthday parties, we’ve missed Easter Sundays. It becomes a way of life,” he said, adding that public service is worth the sacrifice. “That’s what keeps me going. The fact that I can help people.”
Fucci succeeds former Chief Jeff Gingue, who resigned after five years.
After his appointment on Tuesday, Fucci took the microphone and thanked Gingue for his service to the department.
“I want to recognize Jeff, he’s done a remarkable job,” he said, noting that Gingue led Waterford Fire through the pandemic and “the fire department did not miss a beat during COVID.”
Looking ahead, Fucci wants to build on what Gingue accomplished,
His first priority, he said, is to grow the department’s volunteer company, which has approximately 20 members now, and encourage other townspeople to contribute their time and skills towards non-firefighting activities, such as vehicle maintenance.
Perhaps surprisingly, he has been encourage by recent public discussion and debate over the department operations, saying it reveals a strong community interest in WFD.
He aims to harness that interest for good, he said.
“I welcome all those opinions, all those ideas,” he said, adding, “Please, if you have the ability and the knowledge and the skill-sets, bring them to the department.”
Fucci brings a unique skill-set to the chief’s role.
In addition to serving on and leading the department for many years, he has extensive management experience and currently runs an insurance agency (Appalachian Benefits Group) and brokerage (Stonybrook Financial & Insurance Services).
His financial background will be key as the department looks to address budgetary issues, which have drawn scrutiny in recent months.
One challenge will be the purchase of a new fire truck.
The Select Board on Tuesday agreed to cancel the order for a $418,000 truck that Waterford Fire improperly ordered a year ago without Town Meeting approval.
In doing so, they removed $69,082 for the vehicle purchase from the proposed 2023 fire department budget, and created a separate warrant article to place that amount in the special reserve fund, earmarked for a Fire Department truck purchase.
The vendor allowed the town to cancel the purchase because another buyer came forward.
The fire department will likely re-submit a fire truck purchase for voter approval at 2024 Town Meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.