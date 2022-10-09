The Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced Friday that Fred’s Plumbing & Heating, Inc., a fuel oil delivery business based in Derby, was fined $9,000 for violations of the Vermont Aboveground Storage Tank Rules.

Vermont’s Aboveground Storage Tank (AST) Rules protect human health and the environment by establishing standards for the design, installation, and inspection of all AST systems. For example, they require that AST systems be inspected immediately after the initial delivery of fuel to the AST system. Inspectors are also required to affix a red tag to any AST system that does not comply with the inspection standards to prevent future fuel oil deliveries to non-compliant tanks. Both requirements minimize the potential of spills from faulty AST systems. Vermont law prohibits the spilling of hazardous materials like fuel oil to the environment.

