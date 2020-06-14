ST. JOHNSBURY — Federal funds will get Rural Community Transport rolling with its first electric vehicles.
Together with the Agency of Transportation (AOT), Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday money from the Federal Transit Administration will be used to purchase electric public transit vehicles through the Low or No Emission Program. Four electric vehicles will be purchased, and RCT will get two of them.
“Growing the state’s fleet of electric public transit vehicles is a vital strategy in meeting our energy goals and reducing vehicle emissions,” said Scott.
The arrival of the vehicles isn’t expected until fiscal year 2022, which begins in July 2021, said RCT CEO and Executive Director Nick D’Agostino. The vehicles, with a style referred to as “cutaway,” are smaller than full-sized passenger transit buses. D’Agostino said the rider capacity for the new cutaway electric vehicles will be 14 to 16 passengers.
He said RCT was approached by AOT to see if the transit company wanted to work with AOT to apply for the electric vehicles. “We said ‘of course we would love to do that,’” said D’Agostino.
The FTA will provide $793,420, which will cover 80 percent of the cost of four vehicles, meaning total cost for each vehicle is nearly $240,000. A 2018 report by Forbes noted that a full-sized electric passenger bus cost about $750,000.
AOT said the addition of new electric vehicles is important to the environment. “We can achieve significant greenhouse gas reductions by replacing older diesel buses with electric models, and this latest investment will further contribute to these reductions,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn.
D’Agostino said the electric vehicles will also be less costly to run.
“VTRANs was excited to have every provider in the state have one or two to move toward the savings in fuel and the impact on the environment,” he said.
D’Agostino said exactly what routes and services will be covered by the electric vehicles is not yet known. Some routes, like the U.S. Route 2 Commuter, cannot be handled by one of the electric vehicles because there are too many riders. Route plans could also depend on mileage as the cutaway electric vehicles have a maximum 150-mile range. He also said the impact of extreme cold on the electric vehicles will need to be considered as battery strength diminishes in cold temperatures.
The new electric vehicles will allow RCT to retire older fossil fuel-burning transit vehicles.
AOT will work with the Vermont Energy Investment Corporation (VEIC) to create the vehicle and charging specifications and to develop the metrics that will be used to assess the performance and costs of the new vehicles.
RCT has been offering limited service during the pandemic, but D’Agostino said starting Monday operations will expand, reopening commuter routes and circulating bus routes. Shopping routes will not be restarted yet.
“We’re going to tiptoe back into the new normal to get operations going and keep everyone as safe as possible,” said D’Agostino.
Buses can only be filled to 50 percent capacity to allow for social distancing. All passengers are required to wear face coverings. RCT will frequently sanitize the buses.
D’Agostino said it will be nice to get additional routes open again. He said it’s been a challenging time during the pandemic having to operate buses inefficiently in the effort to keep people away from each other while still providing an essential service. Keeping people off the buses is counter intuitive to the mission of public transportation.
“You spend all this time trying to get people on the bus and the last three months trying to get people off the bus,” D’Agostino said. “And now back on again.”
In addition to the restart of routes and rider services, another development benefits RCT. The St. Johnsbury Route 2 Park & Ride reconstruction is mostly finished and is open for use. RCT uses the lot for picking up and dropping off commuters. The overhaul of the site includes significant upgrades to include asphalt and lighting. Electric vehicle charging stations have also been added.
