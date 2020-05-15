St. Johnsbury Police responded Tuesday to a report of a suspicious man on Pearl Street who turned out to be a fugitive from justice.
Michael J. Kelley, 44, of St. Johnsbury pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer.
Kelley was released on the Vermont charge on the condition that he not buy, have or use regulated drugs without a prescription. Kelley then waived extradition on the fugitive charge and will be returned to New Hampshire to face charges there.
Caledonia County Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert S. Gerrish, officers were dispatched at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday for report of a suspicious man standing in front of 156 Pearl St. #2.
When they arrived on the scene they made contact with the man who matched the description of the suspicious person.
“The man identified himself to me verbally as Scott Chrston, 42, and stated he was waiting for a pizza delivery,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his report. “‘Chrston’ claimed to be from Connecticut and advised he did not have any identification on him.”
However, something stood out to the officers which led to a continued investigation.
“It was later determined that a bulge in the man’s pocket was a wallet and he showed me it, which contained cards under the name of Michael J. Kelley,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “The contents of the wallet consisted of bank cards and pocket trash belonging to a Michael J. Kelley and suggested a life in Vermont, not Connecticut.”
Police said the wallet also contained a drivers’ license in the name of Michael J. Kelley, 44, with Kelley’s picture on it.
“At that point he admitted he was Kelley, and that he provided false information,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish.
A records check indicated why Kelley may have been withholding his true identity from police.
“Dispatch advised that Michael J. Kelly had an interstate Vermont warrant for false information to police in (Washington County Court) and two out-of-state warrants through Grafton County, New Hampshire,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “Dispatch in Grafton County stated it was for possession of buprenorphine and other controlled depravities into a correctional facility.”
If convicted of the new Vermont charge, Kelly faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
