The Essex County Sheriff’s Department and Lyndonville Police arrested a fugitive from justice at the Maplewood Lodge on Memorial Drive in Lyndon Friday night.
Margaret Williams, 36, has now been charged with possession of heroin, possession of narcotics, providing false information to a police officer and felony identity theft for allegedly using someone else’s driver’s license to elude police in March of 2020 while on the run from authorities.
Essex Superior Court
Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges in Essex Superior Court on Monday. Judge Timothy B. Tomasi set bail at $50,000 on the fugitive charge. Williams is now being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Police say Williams has been using the expired license with the name “Hollie Schwartz” on it to evade capture when approached by police.
On Friday night, just after 9:30 p.m., police executed a search warrant on a room at Maplewood Lodge where Williams and her mother Deborah Reed were believed to be staying.
“Williams attempted to pretend she was Hollie at first saying her name was Hollie, not Margaret,” wrote Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby in his report. “Williams’ mother also lied to Chief Harris of the Lyndonville PD about Williams’ name when she answered the door stating it was only her and Hollie in the residence…After a few minutes Williams began responding to the name Margaret and her mother began using the name Margaret as well.”
Williams was then taken into custody.
If convicted of all the charges Williams faces a possible sentence of up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.