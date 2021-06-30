A Morrisville man with a pending arrest warrant is accused of leading Hardwick Police on a high-speed chase along Route 16.
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 28, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle as was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Hardwick Police say Sturtevant-Hatch was spotted on April 27 at 1:45 p.m. driving a silver Kia Forte registered to a Tara Winslow, 33, southbound on Route 16.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I knew and recognized Hatch from previous law enforcement encounters,” wrote Hardwick Police Ofc. Donald Jenness in an affidavit filed in support of the charge. “I knew Hatch to have an active arrest warrant out of Lamoille County.”
Ofc. Jenness activated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle but the Kia sped away at a high rate of speed, according to the report.
“I reached speeds of 80 miles per hour and could not catch up to the vehicle,” wrote Ofc. Jenness. “Lamoille County Dispatch informed me that they had received a 911 call that Hatch had driven into the driveway of 101 Route 16 and taken off running into the woods.”
Police made contact with Winslow who told officers that she had no idea what was going on and that she did not know where Sturtevant-Hatch was.
“Winslow stated Hatch had asked her to pick him up at D&L Beverage in East Hardwick,” wrote Ofc. Jenness in his report. “Winslow stated that Hatch was operating the motor vehicle and after he spotted me he stated ‘I have to go.’ Winslow said he took off really fast, pulled into the driveway of 101 Route 16 stopped the vehicle and took off running.”
Witnesses say that when Sturtevant-Hatch exited the vehicle in the driveway of 101 Route 16 the Kia rolled backward into a parked car in the driveway belonging to Katrina Chaves, 19.
If convicted of the charge Sturtevant-Hatch faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and $1,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.