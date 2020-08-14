Fugitive On The Loose After Escaping Courthouse Through Bathroom Window

Lyndonville Officer Brandon Thrailkill responds to a crash on Severance Hill Road in July. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

A fugitive facing sentencing on multiple criminal charges escaped from the Caledonia County Court House Friday afternoon after a Lyndonville Police officer removed his hand-cuffs and allowed him to go un-escorted into the bathroom.

Officials say Travis Johnson, 33, of Lyndonville, climbed out of the window in the first floor bathroom of the courthouse and fled the area on foot.

