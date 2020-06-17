Full VSC Board Meets Thursday

The Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Board of Trustees finance committee met on Wednesday to review in public for the first time the recently completed fiscal reports by the state treasurer, and a consultant hired to report on the state colleges’ financial health to the Legislature in the wake of a turbulent few months wreaked on an already-fragile public education system.
VSCS Chief Financial Officer Steve Wisloski walked the finance committee through the two reports, and said State Treasurer Beth Pearce’s report essentially asked, “How big is the problem?”
Consultant Dr. James Page, former chancellor of the University of Maine, using the state treasurer’s report and figures, analyzed the system’s finances and made a recommendation. Pearce’s report included a series of scenarios from best to worst-case scenarios around enrollment and financials.
A more than $5 million deficit caused by refunds for room and board when in-person instruction had to cease amid the Coronavirus pandemic thrust the already fragile state colleges system into crisis mode in April, and former Chancellor Jeb Spaulding recommended closing Northern Vermont University’s (NVU) campuses in Lyndon and Johnson as well as the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College (VTC).
Wisloski noted that the state Budget Adjustment Act will “just about close the deficit” for the VSCS, and will “just about have us balanced.” He said another $7 million+ coming to the system will help with revenues, offsetting the $5.7 million deficit, but he said “there may be other COVID-related expenses … so it’s not going to result in a $7 million surplus.”
“We have to spend the money by Dec. 30,” said Wisloski.
Of the projected FY21 system-wide fiscal forecasts projected in the state treasurer’s report, Wisloski said they provide a “first pass” for budget development to begin.
Wisloski noted that Page recommended $30 million in bridge funding, and an additional $10.3 million be made available if in-person instruction isn’t possible for the fall term.
“Both he and the state treasurer strongly recommended against the colleges dipping too deeply into their reserves,” said Wisloski.
Chair of the VSC Board Church Hindes said the report from Page was “affirming and informative.”
Both reports confirmed “that the state colleges are not crying wolf,” said Hindes of the dire need for increased state funding to sustain the state’s higher education system.
Interim VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny provided an update about the Legislature’s work to assist the VSCS and said the system is getting $12.5 million in Coronavirus relief.
Zdatny said the Senate Appropriations Committee is looking to help with bridge funding for the VSCS, and she has concerns that the funds come from the general fund not only pandemic relief funding, since the colleges fiscal concerns are not only pandemic related.
The bond rating for the VSCS was downgraded by Standard & Poors, changing the outlook for the system from stable to negative, and said the revenue uncertainty and the general fiscal picture of the system has shifted from A- to B+++, saying, “We are not alone.”
He said as a practical matter, the change will not affect the VSCS’s cost of capital because of the state-backed rating.
A transitional first quarter budget for the VSCS system was discussed by the committee.
The state and the University of Vermont are taking similar steps to address budget challenges, said Wisloski.
The best middle scenario offered by Pearce was chosen as the first quarter budget plan for the VSCS system.
A resolution to approve the transitional first quarter budget was approved unanimously by the board, and goes to the full Board of Trustees meeting, set for today at 1 p.m. by Zoom.
The committee was advised to adopt the transitional system first quarter budget of $45.5 million, a single system-wide figure, he said.
Zdatny said the House and Senate Education Commissions are looking to form a select committee that will look at the future of publicly-funded higher education in Vermont, not only the VSC system.
It’s up to the legislators who will serve on the 15-member committee, and an external consultant will be hired to work with the committee, said Zdatny.
There are already three other VSC task forces at work on the sustainability of the colleges’ future, including one focused solely on NVU.
That group is expected to announce its recommendations in a Zoom meeting this morning.
