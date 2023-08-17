ST. JOHNSBURY — Discover St. Johnsbury, the Town of St. Johnsbury, and Catamount Film & Arts are closing out the Final Fridays series this year on August 25. Starting at 4 p.m., Railroad Street will be closed to motorized vehicles and filled with 40+ live art demonstrations, family activities, a gallery stroll, sidewalk sales, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.

At 7 p.m., Railroad Street rocks out as Diana DeMuth takes the stage with a show in the heart of downtown. More details can be found at discoverstjohnsbury.com/finalfridays, by visiting the Welcome Center (51 Depot Square), or calling (802) 748-8575.

