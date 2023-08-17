ST. JOHNSBURY — Discover St. Johnsbury, the Town of St. Johnsbury, and Catamount Film & Arts are closing out the Final Fridays series this year on August 25. Starting at 4 p.m., Railroad Street will be closed to motorized vehicles and filled with 40+ live art demonstrations, family activities, a gallery stroll, sidewalk sales, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.
At 7 p.m., Railroad Street rocks out as Diana DeMuth takes the stage with a show in the heart of downtown. More details can be found at discoverstjohnsbury.com/finalfridays, by visiting the Welcome Center (51 Depot Square), or calling (802) 748-8575.
Final Fridays in June and July brought thousands of people to downtown St. Johnsbury to enjoy its arts, culture and camaraderie. “We have had an amazing summer of fun,” says Gillian Sewake, director of Discover St. Johnsbury. “It’s time to #getdowntown together one last time before we go back to school and start thinking ahead to foliage season.”
August 25 doings include an art creation project by Harlan Mack, the band Chickweed, portrait drawing by Larry Golden, doggie hydration stations from the Friends of Dog Mountain, henna tattoos from Amal Eltaib, SHINE dance-fitness popup classes by NEK Prosper!, and a lot more.
Food trucks will be available with meals for purchase, along with a beer & mocktails garden hosted by Kingdom Taproom and Cosmic Cup Café, which opens at 6 p.m. Businesses along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue will also stay open late to host sidewalk sales and in-store activities. The St. J Art on the Street Gallery Stroll by Catamount Arts features art exhibitions, meet-the-artist activities, and refreshments in several locations along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue, including Bread & Puppet at Haven, and the Kitchen Counter Cafe.
The 7 p.m. Diana DeMuth concert is presented by Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. Her vocals have supported the likes of The Lumineers, Melissa Etheridge, Jade Bird, Amos Lee, The Felice Brothers, and Michael Franti. Her songs and voice come to life in what is noted as powerful and cathartic live performances.
