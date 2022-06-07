Funding is now available for organizations and projects in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties through the Northeast Kingdom Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation. The fund awards grants of up to $5,000 to support projects that benefit the people and communities of the region.

In 2022, grant funding will prioritize applications from projects and/or organizations that are based in the Northeast Kingdom and provide services directly to the community. The fund is looking to support projects that have emerged from the local community and/or projects that are in direct response to community need. Nonprofits, schools, and grassroots organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022.

The Northeast Kingdom Fund was established in 2011 by the Community Foundation and local partners as a permanent philanthropic resource to support the people and communities of Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans Counties. Visit vermontcf.org/nekfund to learn more and apply.

