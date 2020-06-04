Funding is now available for organizations and projects in Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties through the Northeast Kingdom Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation. The fund awards grants up to $5,000 in support of projects that benefit the people and communities of the Northeast Kingdom. Nonprofits, schools, and grassroots organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.

The Northeast Kingdom Fund was established in 2011 by the Community Foundation and local partners as a permanent philanthropic resource to support the people and communities of Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties. Visit vermontcf.org/nekfund to learn more and apply.

