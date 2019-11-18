Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Littleton River District Redevelopment Commission is advancing a funding plan to pay for and develop what will be 7 acres of public space on the south side of the Ammonoosuc River. (Image courtesy of Plan New Hampshire)
John Hennessey, chairman of the Littleton River District Redevelopment Commission, presented a working plan on Thursday to fund the purchase of a privately owned parcel on the south side of the Ammonoosuc River to turn into 7 acres of public space for the town and to build it out. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — Following a visioning session in September on how to use a 7-acre parcel on the south side of the river near the senior center, the Littleton River District Redevelopment Commission is advancing a funding plan and moving forward on the ideas put forth by community members.
The idea is to turn the privately owned property into a public space owned by the town.
