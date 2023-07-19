LYNDON — Before work begins, the town has secured most of the funding needed to restore Sanborn Covered Bridge.
Nicole Gratton, regional planner for the Northeastern Vermont Development Association, told the Select Board on Monday that the estimated $1.5 million project is 70 percent funded as of this week.
It will be 100 percent funded if three additional grant applications are successful.
Two of those applications are pending (VTrans Bicycle and Pedestrian Program, Congressionally Directed Spending) and another will be submitted later this year (USDA Community Facilities Program).
If any of those grant applications are rejected, the town would fill the gap through other grant programs, a capital campaign, or both.
“This project is really well funded,” Gratton said. “Having a complete funding package [in place] before [work begins] is a really good sign.”
If all goes according to plan, the bridge restoration project will be 90 percent grant funded.
The town contribution is largely federal American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling $100,000, to be used for grant match purposes.
The ambitious project would rejuvenate the 153-year-old Sanborn Covered Bridge, the longest of three remaining Paddleford truss bridges in the state.
The rebuilt bridge would be the centerpiece of Sanborn Covered Bridge Park, the crown jewel of ongoing downtown revitalization efforts.
According to Gratton, the bridge restoration consists of three parts: Reframing and retrussing the superstructure (everything above ground), rebuilding the bridge abutments, and replacing damaged floor, ceiling and side boards.
The bridge would be elevated slightly to better protect it from high water and ice jams.
Under the current timeline, consultants Dubois & King will produce a preliminary (60 percent) engineering report due Sept. 5.
If all goes as planned, the project will go to bid in fall 2024 and bridge reconstruction would occur over the winter and be completed in early 2025.
It remains unclear when the adjoining park will be created. Work will likely begin after bridge restoration and abutment reconstruction are complete.
Conceptual drawings for the riverfront park show pedestrian paths and seating, open lawns and shade trees, a public sculpture, pavilions with educational signage, kayak/canoe access to the Passumpsic River, and a renovated and restored Sanborn Covered Bridge.
As planned, the park would occupy a town-owned two-acre parcel on the south side of the bridge.
However, Caledonia County Natural Resources Conservation District is in talks to expand the park to the other side of the river.
Property owner Joe Buzzi has expressed preliminary interest in selling the 2.8-acre property through a Flood Resilient Communities Fund buyout.
If successful, the property would be transferred to town ownership and placed under a conservation easement.
