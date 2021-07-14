ST. JOHNSBURY — Rural Edge recently secured funding worth over $2.28 million to buy and convert the former jailhouse on Cherry Street into nine apartments that will initially house people who would otherwise be homeless if not for the motel voucher program.
The Vermont Housing & Conservation Board announced the funding assistance on Wednesday, naming Rural Edge among several organizations throughout the state as recipients of money to advance housing projects. The VHCB committed $31,447,000 in state funding and $22,364,574 in federal funds to preserve, rehabilitate and create homes and to expand shelter capacity. A total of 389 homes will be created, with 221 reserved for previously homeless households and those at risk of homelessness.
“We know building more housing, including housing that supports those experiencing homelessness, is one of Vermont’s largest challenges,” said Gov. Phil Scott in the funding announcement.
The Cherry Street project is expected to have nine apartments ready for occupancy by the end of the year.
Rural Edge Executive Director Patrick Shattuck said Rural Edge has had its eye on the property for conversion to apartments for a couple of years, since the organization worked on Pearl Street apartment properties it owns just below the Cherry Street site.
The jailhouse hasn’t had inmates since the state opened the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury in 1982. The jail building and an adjoining house have served multiple purposes since the inmates left, but have been unoccupied for over a year. For several years prior it served as Aerie House, a transitional housing residence for women, but that use ended in January 2020.
The property, listed as 108-114 Cherry St., is across the road from the back parking lot and playground of the Good Shepherd Catholic School. Further south on Cherry Street is a daycare and Canterbury Inn.
Rural Edge purchased the property from Doug Spates for just under $260,000 on June 30. The organization had learned of the Vermont Housing funding a week earlier. Among the qualifications for funding is that the project happens relatively quickly.
“If this money didn’t come forward certainly this project would not be going forward at the pace with which it is going,” said Shattuck. “When funding opportunities arise and they align well, things move forward at different speeds.”
The property is .42 acres. The house attached to the brick jailhouse was built as the jailer’s house. There is a garage, parking lot and a backyard with a high fence that once featured barbed wire strung at the top. Two of the windows in the jail building still have bars.
Rural Edge’s plan calls for the redevelopment of the brick jailhouse and connected house to create nine residential units with common laundry, and green space with raised garden beds in the back yard. There will also be an office space for tenant services.
As required in a previous Historic Preservation directive, a jail cell must remain upon project completion, said Shattuck. He said one of the second-floor apartments will include a cell.
Initial plans for the rehabilitation put costs at $1.3 million, but the cost jumped nearly a million dollars as funding stipulations call for a more extensive overhaul of the building.
The entire structure is being gutted. Maximum energy efficiency will require exposing the exterior walls to allow for insulation. Initially, Rural Edge was going to try to keep the heating system in use, but funding requirements call for replacement with heat pumps. A full sprinkler system will also be added.
“We were not proposing as robust a rehabilitation scope,” Shattuck said. “It went from a moderate rehab to a full-gut rehab.”
Kingdom Construction, a company Rural Edge has used on multiple projects in the past, is handling the Cherry Street job. The gutting process is underway.
“They’re familiar with us and do a great job … and they’re Northeast Kingdom-based,” Shattuck said.
The apartments will initially be filled with people who are being housed through the Department of Children and Families motel voucher program. It’s a funding requirement that the facility be available for that use “during the course of the pandemic and subsequent period of economic recovery,” Shattuck said.
After that period of time, the units will be available for a different income mix of tenants.
Everyone applying will go through a screening process before being accepted as a tenant.
Shattuck said even though the initial tenants will be people who previously didn’t have a home, the Cherry Street apartments will not be a pass-through point or a temporary living situation.
“This is permanent housing,” he said. “It’s not housing for the homeless. The goal is that people will get there and make this their permanent housing.”
Shattuck said the quick turnaround of the project from initial interest to occupancy speaks to the desperate need for more housing stock and the ability for relevant parties to work together to make it happen.
“This one is pretty remarkable because we were able to pull together so much so quickly,” said Shattuck. “It speaks to what the legislature has put in place and what they’re asking of state agencies and those in the housing development network across the state to be able to deal with the situation we’re in.”
Rural Edge is also involved in the $15 million New Avenue House project at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street. Completion of the project will happen this fall with occupancy in October. Nine of the 40 apartments there will be reserved for people without stable housing apart from the motel voucher system.
Shattuck checked out the progress of New Avenue on Tuesday. “It’s exciting to see some units are just about done,” he said.
